Traffic restored after sabotage on railway in Poland

In Poland, after the sabotage on the railway, traffic was restored after the repair of the damaged track, Dariusz Klimczak, the Polish Minister of Infrastructure, announced on the X platform on Tuesday morning, writes UNN.

Sobolev - Zyczyn: after the repair of the damaged track, double-track traffic was restored at 00:21 (local time). Zazecze - Pulawy Azoty: repair of the contact network on both tracks was completed at 03:50 (local time), train traffic on the entire L007 route is carried out on two tracks according to the schedule - Klimczak wrote.

As PAP notes, this refers to damage to the infrastructure of railway line No. 7 on the route "Warsaw East - Dorohusk". The tracks were damaged by explosives near the settlement of Mika (Garwolin district) and the tracks near the settlement of Golab (Pulawy district).

On Sunday, November 16, a section of the railway track was damaged in Poland on the line leading, among other things, to the Polish-Ukrainian border and further into Ukraine. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that there had been an explosion on the railway track and called the damage to the section of the railway track an act of sabotage.

Later, Polish law enforcement agencies reported that there were two incidents on the railway.

Due to the damage to the railway infrastructure, the prosecutor's office on Monday launched an investigation into acts of sabotage of a terrorist nature, directed against the railway infrastructure and committed in the interests of foreign intelligence.

The subject of the investigation is the damage to the infrastructure of railway line No. 7 on the route "Warsaw East - Dorohusk" in the period from November 15 to 17, in particular the damage to the tracks near Mika (Garwolin district) by explosives and the damage to the tracks near Golab (Pulawy district).

As stated in the statement, "these actions created an immediate threat of a disaster in ground transport, endangering the lives and health of many people and property on a large scale."

Proceedings have been initiated for a crime punishable by life imprisonment.

Tomasz Siemoniak, the Minister-Coordinator of Polish Special Services, acknowledged that the route where the acts of sabotage occurred is one of several railway routes used to transport aid to Ukraine. He added that investigators would consider various hypotheses. He emphasized that "the probability that this is happening at the behest of foreign special services is very high."

An extraordinary meeting of the government committee on security, with the participation of military commanders, heads of services, and a representative of the country's president, is scheduled for Tuesday, PAP notes.

Sabotage on Polish railway on the way to aid Ukraine: Poland reports two incidents, one with explosives, suggests foreign intelligence services ordered it