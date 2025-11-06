Poland launches defense training program: plans to train 400,000 people in a year

In Poland, a pilot program of general voluntary defense training "wGotowości", designed for all citizens, will start on November 22, announced Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz on Thursday. The Polish Ministry of Defense plans to train about 400,000 people next year, writes UNN with reference to PAP and TVP Info.

Details

As Kosiniak-Kamysz stated, the program aims to increase social resilience, provide information, and teach necessary skills to everyone interested.

The new program, as indicated, aims to increase citizens' knowledge and skills in the field of defense and prepare society to respond to crisis situations and national security threats.

The Polish Minister of Defense announced that the pilot program of general voluntary defense training "wGotowości" will start on November 22 this year and will last five weeks.

Kosiniak-Kamysz explained that the program will consist of several modules and will apply to "all Polish citizens who wish to participate." This includes the youngest – children, primary and secondary school students, employees and businesses (individual and group training), as well as the elderly.

He explained that the program is currently being implemented by 132 units, mainly based on the Territorial Defense Forces, with the participation of the Operational Command of the Armed Forces.

"Poland's security depends on a strong army, strong alliances, and our own strength, the strength of our society. Knowledge, information, the ability to behave, recognize signals, signs, alarms, and shelters are crucial. These are often non-military activities, but they strengthen national defense and social resilience," he emphasized.

The Polish Minister of Defense emphasized that the program integrates all currently available training programs.

The package of classes, prepared by specialists from the Polish Ministry of National Defense, reportedly includes lessons on first aid, stress management, and survival in crisis situations. Participants will also learn to assist services and counter disinformation and cyber threats.

According to Deputy Minister Cezary Tomczyk, for the past six months, the ministry has been preparing instructors and legislative changes to launch the pilot program of voluntary military training.

"Only in November and December (...) we will train about 20,000 people individually, but the total number of participants in training in November and December across all forms will be about 100,000 people," said the Deputy Minister of National Defense of Poland.

He added that in 2026, the ministry plans to train about 400,000 people "individually, in groups, within the framework of the "Education with the Army" program ("Edukacji z wojskiem"), within the framework of reservist training and voluntary, compulsory military service."

"In 2026, we aim for approximately 400,000 people to undergo training," Tomczyk said. "Every citizen will be able to choose the course that interests them: basic, first aid, survival, and cybersecurity."

You can register for training through the "mObywatel" application.

