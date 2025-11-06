Poland launches defense training program: plans to train 400,000 people in a year

ukenru
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhotoNovember 6, 07:34 AM • 20322 views
Kinburn Spit destroyed: ecologists and military report catastrophic consequences09:24 AM • 13000 views
Kyiv investigates disappearance of police precinct chief and seized funds09:36 AM • 11238 views
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicoptersPhoto09:50 AM • 20373 views
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic modelsPhoto10:56 AM • 18016 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educators01:00 PM • 10386 views
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic modelsPhoto10:56 AM • 18170 views
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicoptersPhoto09:50 AM • 20532 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhotoNovember 6, 07:34 AM • 20444 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 23666 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actorNovember 5, 02:19 PM • 25627 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 42247 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 46430 views
The New York Times

Poland launches defense training program: plans to train 400,000 people in a year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 884 views

The Polish Ministry of National Defense is launching a pilot voluntary defense training program "wGotowości" on November 22. It will last five weeks and will cover approximately 400,000 citizens, including children and the elderly.

Poland launches defense training program: plans to train 400,000 people in a year

In Poland, a pilot program of general voluntary defense training "wGotowości", designed for all citizens, will start on November 22, announced Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz on Thursday. The Polish Ministry of Defense plans to train about 400,000 people next year, writes UNN with reference to PAP and TVP Info.

Details

As Kosiniak-Kamysz stated, the program aims to increase social resilience, provide information, and teach necessary skills to everyone interested.

The new program, as indicated, aims to increase citizens' knowledge and skills in the field of defense and prepare society to respond to crisis situations and national security threats.

The Polish Minister of Defense announced that the pilot program of general voluntary defense training "wGotowości" will start on November 22 this year and will last five weeks.

Kosiniak-Kamysz explained that the program will consist of several modules and will apply to "all Polish citizens who wish to participate." This includes the youngest – children, primary and secondary school students, employees and businesses (individual and group training), as well as the elderly.

He explained that the program is currently being implemented by 132 units, mainly based on the Territorial Defense Forces, with the participation of the Operational Command of the Armed Forces.

"Poland's security depends on a strong army, strong alliances, and our own strength, the strength of our society. Knowledge, information, the ability to behave, recognize signals, signs, alarms, and shelters are crucial. These are often non-military activities, but they strengthen national defense and social resilience," he emphasized.

The Polish Minister of Defense emphasized that the program integrates all currently available training programs.

The package of classes, prepared by specialists from the Polish Ministry of National Defense, reportedly includes lessons on first aid, stress management, and survival in crisis situations. Participants will also learn to assist services and counter disinformation and cyber threats.

According to Deputy Minister Cezary Tomczyk, for the past six months, the ministry has been preparing instructors and legislative changes to launch the pilot program of voluntary military training.

"Only in November and December (...) we will train about 20,000 people individually, but the total number of participants in training in November and December across all forms will be about 100,000 people," said the Deputy Minister of National Defense of Poland.

He added that in 2026, the ministry plans to train about 400,000 people "individually, in groups, within the framework of the "Education with the Army" program ("Edukacji z wojskiem"), within the framework of reservist training and voluntary, compulsory military service."

"In 2026, we aim for approximately 400,000 people to undergo training," Tomczyk said. "Every citizen will be able to choose the course that interests them: basic, first aid, survival, and cybersecurity."

You can register for training through the "mObywatel" application.

Poland and Romania deploy new system against Russian drones - AP06.11.25, 13:59 • 1718 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
