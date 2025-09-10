Keith Kellogg was on his way to Poland when Russian drones attacked the country - CNN

Donald Trump's special envoy, General Keith Kellogg, was on his way to Poland when the country was attacked by Russian drones. Kellogg will continue his trip, with Ukraine as his final destination, CNN reports, writes UNN.

"According to a source familiar with his trip, General Keith Kellogg, Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, was on his way to Poland when the Russian drone invasion occurred," CNN reported.

Kellogg is expected to continue his trip to Ukraine in the coming days, another source said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered Poland assistance, training, and experience in shooting down Russian drones, including "Shaheds."

Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz had a conversation with defense ministers of allied countries, including Ukraine.