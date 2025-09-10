$41.120.13
03:04 PM • 9194 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
01:48 PM • 21110 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
01:15 PM • 18296 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
12:25 PM • 21782 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
12:10 PM • 23900 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
September 10, 10:41 AM • 53236 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 74753 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
September 10, 08:33 AM • 59642 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 34133 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM • 38297 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
Consequences of the Russian attack: 31 injured in Vinnytsia, industrial facility damagedPhotoSeptember 10, 11:41 AM • 19938 views
It is necessary to establish who controlled the drones: Fico on Russian drones in Poland01:20 PM • 8080 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Tusk
Andriy Sybiha
Ukraine
Poland
United States
State Border of Ukraine
United Kingdom
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Diia (service)
Facebook
Instagram

Keith Kellogg was on his way to Poland when Russian drones attacked the country - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

General Keith Kellogg, Trump's special envoy, was en route to Poland when the Russian drone attack began. He will continue his trip, with Ukraine as the final destination.

Keith Kellogg was on his way to Poland when Russian drones attacked the country - CNN

Donald Trump's special envoy, General Keith Kellogg, was on his way to Poland when the country was attacked by Russian drones. Kellogg will continue his trip, with Ukraine as his final destination, CNN reports, writes UNN.

Details

"According to a source familiar with his trip, General Keith Kellogg, Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, was on his way to Poland when the Russian drone invasion occurred," CNN reported.

Kellogg is expected to continue his trip to Ukraine in the coming days, another source said.

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered Poland assistance, training, and experience in shooting down Russian drones, including "Shaheds."

Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz had a conversation with defense ministers of allied countries, including Ukraine.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Keith Kellogg
Donald Trump
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland