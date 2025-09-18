Poland launches a campaign to inform about actions in case of air raids and other emergencies
Kyiv • UNN
Starting September 18, 2025, Polish TV channel TVP Info will broadcast the program "Safe Poland - Ask the Experts," where specialists will answer questions about actions during emergencies.
Starting today, September 18, 2025, the Polish public information TV channel TVP Info will broadcast the program "Safe Poland - Ask the Experts." Experts from the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration, the Government Security Center, and law enforcement agencies will provide citizens with answers to questions regarding actions during air raid alerts, security, and other emergencies, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of National Defense of Poland.
Details
The Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration, and the Government Security Center are launching an information campaign. The sound of alarm sirens, notifications from the Regional Security Center, and RCB Alert notifications are the main channels for warning residents about imminent threats. Preparation for crises begins with education, so we are meeting the needs of society
It is noted that the Ministry of National Defense, together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration, the Government Security Center, and TVP, is launching a nationwide information campaign. Its goal is to strengthen social resilience through education and informing citizens. This is a key addition to the recently published "Security Handbook."
In the coming days, informational graphics, videos, and radio spots will appear in the media and on the Internet. We encourage you to use the campaign materials, share them on social networks, and familiarize yourself with the "Security Handbook"
The handbook can be downloaded here.
The Polish Ministry of Defense noted that the goal of this initiative is to prepare society for crisis situations.
Reference
The "Security Handbook" is a government initiative aimed at preparing citizens for various threats - from cyberattacks and disinformation, from natural disasters to military emergencies and infrastructure crises.
The project emphasizes the need to increase social resilience and conscious response to modern challenges. The goal is not only to increase the safety of citizens, but also to strengthen community, trust, and solidarity throughout society.
Addition
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Poland Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz arrived in Kyiv to discuss military cooperation and support for Ukraine.
Deputy Prime Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz is visiting Kyiv as part of a delegation from the Ministry of Defense and the Polish Armed Forces, where he will discuss with his counterpart, among other topics, military cooperation, further support for Ukraine, which is defending itself, and the security situation in the context of Russian aggression