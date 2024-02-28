$41.340.03
Tkach's detention in Poland: law enforcement confirms "measures due to the need to identify him"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64185 views

Lublin police conducted "identification activities" near the Polish-Belarusian border after reports of the detention of Ukrainian journalist Mykhailo Tkach and a cameraman in the area.

Tkach's detention in Poland: law enforcement confirms "measures due to the need to identify him"

The Lublin police carried out "identification" actions in the border area after reports of the detention of Ukrainian journalist Mykhailo Tkach and a cameraman near the Polish-Belarusian border. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Lublin police in the social network X.

Police officers of the Lublin Garrison took measures to identify the people whose presence in the border area had worried the residents. Having been identified, the people left the police station

- the statement said.

The law enforcement officers did not specify the names and nationalities of the people against whom the measures were taken. 

Context

On February 27, Mykhailo Tkach, a journalist for Ukrayinska Pravda, said that  he and a cameraman were detained near the Polish-Belarusian border. According to him, he was detained when he was filming a story about the transit of products between Poland and Russia and Belarus. The journalist claims that the Poles partially deleted their footage.

Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Zvarych said in an interview with the Polish media outlet Wirtualna Polska that he had intervened in the case of the journalists.

"They were filming the railroad traffic and launched a drone. The police decided to check who it was so that it wouldn't turn out to be provocateurs. The case was resolved quickly," Zvarych said.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyOur people abroad
Lublin
Ukraine
Poland
