Ukraine manages to return another teenager from Russia

Ukraine has managed to return a 16-year-old boy who was taken from the temporarily occupied territory by his relatives to the territory of the Russian Federation. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration.

Ilya, a serviceman of the Armed Forces, applied to the Ministry of Reintegration. He said that his younger brother Svyatoslav was in Russia. The boys have no parents, and their relatives took their brother from the TOT to Russia. Svyatoslav wanted to return to Ukraine, but he could not do it on his own.

For a long time, his older brother Ilya tried to find ways to get him back on his own.

Finally, the brothers are together again. On June 18, Sviatoslav arrived in Ukraine and was able to hug his closest person - the agency said.

It is noted that they managed to organize the boy's return in close cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Embassy of Ukraine in Belarus, the Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin and with the assistance of the Ukrainian Child Rights Network.

Addendum

The Ministry of Reintegration reminded that if you witnessed the illegal transfer of children to the TOT or the territory of the Russian Federation, be sure to report it to the specialized specialist of the Ministry, Natalia Yemets, by phone: (050) 562-03-13.

