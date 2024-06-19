Ukraine manages to return another teenager from Russia

$41.340.03
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 4636 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 18683 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 157319 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 151102 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 163108 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 212910 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247096 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153125 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371128 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183582 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

+20°
3m/s
38%
The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 99461 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 143003 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 130940 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 38341 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 56680 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 4498 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 157214 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 131695 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 151021 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 143712 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13214 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14357 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18354 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19449 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 38894 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Ukraine manages to return another teenager from Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16268 views

Ukraine managed to return a 16-year-old boy taken by his relatives from the temporarily occupied territory to Russia with the help of various government agencies.

Ukraine manages to return another teenager from Russia

Ukraine has managed to return a 16-year-old boy who was taken from the temporarily occupied territory by his relatives to the territory of the Russian Federation. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration.

Ilya, a serviceman of the Armed Forces, applied to the Ministry of Reintegration. He said that his younger brother Svyatoslav was in Russia. The boys have no parents, and their relatives took their brother from the TOT to Russia. Svyatoslav wanted to return to Ukraine, but he could not do it on his own.

For a long time, his older brother Ilya tried to find ways to get him back on his own.

Finally, the brothers are together again. On June 18, Sviatoslav arrived in Ukraine and was able to hug his closest person

- the agency said.

It is noted that they managed to organize the boy's return in close cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Embassy of Ukraine in Belarus, the Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin and with the assistance of the Ukrainian Child Rights Network. 

Addendum

The Ministry of Reintegration reminded that if you witnessed the illegal transfer of children to the TOT or the territory of the Russian Federation, be sure to report it to the specialized specialist of the Ministry, Natalia Yemets, by phone: (050) 562-03-13.

Parliamentarians from 46 Council of Europe countries to look for mechanisms to return Ukrainian children deported by Russia19.06.24, 12:05 • 103326 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Lublin
Ukraine
Poland
