Parliamentarians from 46 Council of Europe countries to look for mechanisms to return Ukrainian children deported by Russia

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14230 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 137721 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 137102 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 151017 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 206238 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 243236 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 150506 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 370614 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183040 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149925 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 91112 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 129570 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 116857 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 29039 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 48375 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 137721 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 118278 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 137102 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 130933 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 151017 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 10823 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 12158 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 16331 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 17589 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 29992 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Parliamentarians from 46 Council of Europe countries to look for mechanisms to return Ukrainian children deported by Russia

Kyiv • UNN

• 103326 views

Kyiv • UNN

 • 103326 views

Parliamentarians from 46 Council of Europe countries will create a platform to find mechanisms for the return of Ukrainian children deported by Russia during the next session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

Parliamentarians from 46 Council of Europe countries to look for mechanisms to return Ukrainian children deported by Russia

During the next session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, it is planned to create a platform for proposals on mechanisms for the return of Ukrainian children deported to Russia. UNN writes with reference to the press service of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Details

Next week, during the session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, a networking group will be created on the situation with Ukrainian children.

The network is a platform that will bring together parliamentarians from different countries. It will strengthen and support the initiatives already launched by Ukraine: The International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children and the Bring Kids Back UA platform.

- explains Olena Khomenko, PACE Vice-President and PACE Rapporteur on the situation of Ukrainian children.

The network will bring together parliamentarians from 46 Council of Europe member states. One of its tasks is to find new mechanisms for the return of Ukrainian children deported by Russia.

The platform is needed to communicate with fellow parliamentarians who will convey to their countries the proposals that Ukraine is making

- Khomenko noted.

The MP said that Russia is currently refusing to cooperate with international organizations on the return of Ukrainian children. However, the Global Peace Summit gave a powerful impetus to the discussion of the return of all Ukrainian prisoners of war, civilian hostages and children deported by Russia, the politician said.

The final communiqué was signed, which increases pressure on the aggressor country and involves even more states in the return of Ukrainian citizens.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Council of Europe
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Poland
