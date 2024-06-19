Parliamentarians from 46 Council of Europe countries to look for mechanisms to return Ukrainian children deported by Russia

During the next session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, it is planned to create a platform for proposals on mechanisms for the return of Ukrainian children deported to Russia. UNN writes with reference to the press service of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Next week, during the session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, a networking group will be created on the situation with Ukrainian children.

The network is a platform that will bring together parliamentarians from different countries. It will strengthen and support the initiatives already launched by Ukraine: The International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children and the Bring Kids Back UA platform. - explains Olena Khomenko, PACE Vice-President and PACE Rapporteur on the situation of Ukrainian children.

The network will bring together parliamentarians from 46 Council of Europe member states. One of its tasks is to find new mechanisms for the return of Ukrainian children deported by Russia.

The platform is needed to communicate with fellow parliamentarians who will convey to their countries the proposals that Ukraine is making - Khomenko noted.

The MP said that Russia is currently refusing to cooperate with international organizations on the return of Ukrainian children. However, the Global Peace Summit gave a powerful impetus to the discussion of the return of all Ukrainian prisoners of war, civilian hostages and children deported by Russia, the politician said.

The final communiqué was signed, which increases pressure on the aggressor country and involves even more states in the return of Ukrainian citizens.

