"There is only one real way": Lubinets tells how to stop deportation of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 1584 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 17616 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 155054 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 149434 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 162187 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 212392 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 246725 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153012 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371070 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183528 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 1584 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 155054 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 130162 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 149434 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 142271 views
"There is only one real way": Lubinets tells how to stop deportation of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21033 views

Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the occupied territories cannot be stopped by sanctions alone; the only way to stop it is to de-occupy and liberate all the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, said Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.

"There is only one real way": Lubinets tells how to stop deportation of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine

Sanctions cannot stop Russia, so the only way to stop the abduction of Ukrainian children from the occupied territories is de-occupation. This was stated in an interview with The Independent by Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, according to UNN.

Details

Lubinets said that Ukraine "does not know how to stop this deportation" without additional support from international partners, as well as "how to bring the Russians to justice.

There is no real system of protection and human rights in the modern world

- The Ukrainian Ombudsman is convinced. 

Lubinets was also skeptical of the sanctions imposed on Moscow, as, according to him, Russia has consistently violated the rights of Ukrainian civilians without fear of serious consequences.

Residents of TOT with Ukrainian passports face deportation - British intelligence11.03.24, 12:29 • 102222 views

How can we believe in sanctions when we see Iran's position, for example

 ," he said.

According to him, Iran has been under sanctions for more than 30 years. And yet, the country still  produces a lot of weapons, which it also sells to Russia.

Sanctions? Really? We have to be realistic. We live in a situation where powerful countries can occupy territories in other countries without any punishment. This is the real situation of the modern world

- Dmytro Lubinets is sure.

The Ombudsman is convinced that the only way Ukraine can stop the illegal deportation of children to Russia is to liberate all the occupied territories.

“Despicable and appalling” - White House issues statement after FT investigation into Kremlin's adoption of abducted Ukrainian children13.06.24, 09:59 • 34413 views

How to stop the deportation of Ukrainian children? I think we have only one real way to stop this. That is the liberation of all the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine

- summarized the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.

Recall

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has adopted a resolution calling for the recognition of the deportation of Ukrainian children by Russia as genocide. It also calls for an immediate end to the deportation and forced displacement of children and demands their return to Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
