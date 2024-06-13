“Despicable and appalling” - White House issues statement after FT investigation into Kremlin's adoption of abducted Ukrainian children

The White House has "new and credible reports that Russian authorities are listing abducted Ukrainian children on Russian adoption websites." This was stated by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, after another journalistic investigation on this topic, UNN reports.

Since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, members of Russia’s forces and other Russian officials have deported hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian civilians to Russia, including children who have been forcibly separated from their families. We are aware of new and credible reports that Russian authorities are listing abducted Ukrainian children on Russian adoption websites. This is despicable and appalling. These Ukrainian children belong with their families inside Ukraine. Russia is waging a war not just against the Ukrainian military - but against the Ukrainian people. As the President has said before, Russia is committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine. We will continue to stand with the Ukrainian people as we help them defend against Russia’s barbaric war of aggression - Sullivan said.

Previously

The FT has identified and discovered four Ukrainian children who were taken by Russia from Ukrainian shelters in the first months of the Kremlin's invasion in 2022, whose names are in the database of missing persons in Ukraine.