An accident with Ukrainians in Poland: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine told the details of the accident

This morning, on October 10, an accident involving a bus with seven Ukrainian citizens and a truck driven by a Ukrainian citizen occurred in Poland. The accident killed a woman and a man, and two more people were hospitalized. This was reported by the consular representative of Victoria Shi, reports UNN.

At four in the morning today, on a local road in Poland, in front of the Medyka-Shehyni border crossing point, a road accident involving a bus carrying seven Ukrainian citizens and a truck occurred. The truck, whose driver was a citizen of Ukraine, was parked on the side of the road without lights on in the dark - , the consular representative said in a statement.

According to preliminary information, two people died as a result of the accident, a woman born in 1978 and a man born in 1994.

Two people were hospitalized, one of them in serious condition.

Reportedly, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Embassy of Ukraine in Poland and our Consulate General in Lublin are providing all necessary consular assistance to the victims and are in touch with the competent authorities of Poland.

Earlier , UNN reported that two people were killed after a minibus carrying Ukrainian passengers crashed into a truck.