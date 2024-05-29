ukenru
In Poland, a Ukrainian who incited a pole to work for foreign intelligence will be tried: he faces life in prison

In Poland, a Ukrainian who incited a pole to work for foreign intelligence will be tried: he faces life in prison

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21159 views

A 26-year-old citizen of Ukraine was charged with inciting a Polish citizen to work for foreign intelligence. The man faces from 8 years behind bars to life imprisonment.

The Lublin branch of the Department for combating organized crime and Corruption filed an indictment against a 26-year-old citizen of Ukraine. He is accused of inciting a Polish citizen to leak information to foreign intelligence, promising a reward of 15 thousand euros for photos of military equipment that crosses the Polish-Ukrainian border. Writes UNN with reference to the prosecutor's office of Krakow.

On May 28, 2024, the Lublin branch of the Department for combating organized crime and corruption of the National Prosecutor's office in Lublin filed an indictment with the Regional Court in Lublin against a 26-year-old Ukrainian citizen, accusing him of inciting cooperation with foreign intelligence.

“We must remain vigilant”: Stoltenberg warns of Russian spies in Allied countries26.04.24, 17:58 • 21856 views

The man was detained on March 9, 2024. The prosecutor of the Lublin branch of the Department for combating organized crime and corruption charged a citizen of Ukraine with provoking and calling on a Polish citizen via Messenger to participate in foreign intelligence activities against Poland. He offered to" leak " information in the form of photos of military equipment to help Ukraine, which crosses the Polish-Ukrainian border, in exchange for a reward of 15 thousand euros.

The acts incriminated to the accused are punishable up to life imprisonment. in connection with the need to ensure the proper course of the proceedings, the prosecutor, after the detention and announcement of the charge, applied to the court with a request to apply a preventive measure in the form of temporary detention for a period of 3 months to the suspect

- - noted the press service.

recall

In March Polish law enforcement officers exposed a spy networkthat organized pro-Russian initiatives and media campaigns in EU countries against EU states and bodies , as well as against Ukraine

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

