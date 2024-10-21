About 22 thousand people have already applied to recruitment centers: in which regions are there the most applicants
Kyiv • UNN
Last week, recruitment centers in Ukraine received 956 new applications. A total of 21,910 people have applied since the start of the work, of whom 5,415 are being considered as candidates for the Defense Forces.
Over the past week, recruitment centers received 956 new applications, and a total of 21,910 people have applied since the centers started operating. The leaders in terms of the number of applications are Kharkiv and Dnipro regions and Kyiv. This is reported by the Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.
Details
"Recruitment centers received 956 new applications over the past week. Since the beginning of their work (as of October 20), 21,910 people have applied to the centers. Of these, 5,415 are already being considered as candidates for the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Over the past week alone, 185 people have moved to the stage of consideration as potential candidates," the Ministry of Defense said.
The ministry noted that the leaders in terms of the number of appeals are:
Kharkiv region - 17.3%;
Dnipropetrovska oblast - 15.9%;
Kyiv - 14.9%;
Zaporizhzhia region - 12.8%;
Lviv region - 11.7%.
In total, there are 44 recruitment centers in Ukraine.
Recall
The first recruiting center of the Ukrainian Legion has opened in Lublin, Poland, to recruit volunteers who are citizens of Ukraine. The center operates daily, conducts medical examinations and provides 35 days of training at a training ground.