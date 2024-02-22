Ukrzaliznytsia will allow those who missed their flight due to protests in Poland to change trains
Ukrzaliznytsia will allow passengers who missed trains due to farmers' protests blocking roads in Poland to change trains if they have tickets.
In Poland, Ukrzaliznytsia will allow passengers who missed their flight due to roads blocked by farmers to take another train with existing tickets. This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, UNN reports.
Details
The company explained that recently there have been a lot of reports from passengers who are heading to train stations by car or bus but are unable to catch the train due to farmers' protests across Poland.
Railroad workers always support their own, so those passengers who do not catch their train due to the closure of the tracks can take another Ukrzaliznytsia train from Przemyśl, Lublin and Chełm to Ukraine within a day with tickets for their missed flight
This option is available for the following trains:
- No. 768 Warsaw - Rava-Ruska (boarding is possible in Lublin);
- No. 32 Przemysl - Zaporizhzhia;
- No. 52 Przemysl - Kyiv;
- No. 716 Przemysl - Kyiv;
- No. 706 Przemysl - Kyiv;
- No. 90 Przemysl - Kyiv;
- No. 94 Helm - Kharkiv;
- No. 24 Helm - Kyiv;
- No. 20 Helm - Kyiv;
- No. 120 Helm - Dnipro.
Addendum
The company said that it does not guarantee the availability of seats, but will do everything possible to comfortably accommodate additional passengers on trains and bring them to Ukraine on schedule
Trains between Poland and Ukraine are currently running as usual
Recall
Polish farmers blocking roads near Ukrainian border checkpoints may extend their protests for another month - until April.