Ukrzaliznytsia will allow those who missed their flight due to protests in Poland to change trains

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78897 views

Ukrzaliznytsia will allow passengers who missed trains due to farmers' protests blocking roads in Poland to change trains if they have tickets.

Ukrzaliznytsia will allow those who missed their flight due to protests in Poland to change trains

In Poland, Ukrzaliznytsia will allow passengers who missed their flight due to roads blocked by farmers to take another train with existing tickets. This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, UNN reports.

Details

The company explained that recently there have been a lot of reports from passengers who are heading to train stations by car or bus but are unable to catch the train due to farmers' protests across Poland.

Railroad workers always support their own, so those passengers who do not catch their train due to the closure of the tracks can take another Ukrzaliznytsia train from Przemyśl, Lublin and Chełm to Ukraine within a day with tickets for their missed flight

- Ukrzaliznytsia said

Due to the protest of farmers in Poland significant traffic difficulties on the roads and near checkpoints: what is happening20.02.24, 13:22 • 44824 views

This option is available for the following trains:

  • No. 768 Warsaw - Rava-Ruska (boarding is possible in Lublin);
  • No. 32 Przemysl - Zaporizhzhia;
  • No. 52 Przemysl - Kyiv;
  • No. 716 Przemysl - Kyiv;
  • No. 706 Przemysl - Kyiv;
  • No. 90 Przemysl - Kyiv;
  • No. 94 Helm - Kharkiv;
  • No. 24 Helm - Kyiv;
  • No. 20 Helm - Kyiv;
  • No. 120 Helm - Dnipro.

Addendum

The company said that it does not guarantee the availability of seats, but will do everything possible to comfortably accommodate additional passengers on trains and bring them to Ukraine on schedule

Trains between Poland and Ukraine are currently running as usual

- Ukrzaliznytsia summarized.

Recall

Polish farmers blocking roads near Ukrainian border checkpoints may extend their protests for another month - until April.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyOur people abroad
Ukrainian Railways
Lublin
Ukraine
Poland
