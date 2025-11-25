$42.370.10
48.920.21
ukenru
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 4104 views
Due to the lawyer's absence, the court could not consider the issue of suspending the oncologist whose patient died in the scandalous "Odrex" clinicPhoto
10:50 AM • 9730 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on November 25: death toll rises to 7 peoplePhoto
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 21587 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
09:24 AM • 18836 views
Umerov after peace talks in Geneva: there is a "common understanding" on the agreement, Zelenskyy's visit to the US for an agreement with Trump is expected in November
08:07 AM • 27142 views
Large-scale power outages: over 100,000 consumers left without electricity after Russian attack
07:50 AM • 35056 views
Romania scrambled fighter jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine: detected drone invasion of airspace
07:40 AM • 32060 views
In Kyiv, 14 injured and 6 dead as a result of the enemy attack: new footage of the consequencesPhoto
07:26 AM • 28233 views
US cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine - Trump's spokeswoman Leavitt
November 24, 08:32 PM • 46523 views
"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace planVideo
November 24, 04:43 PM • 71319 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
Menu
Tags
Authors
Publications
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 21593 views
Poland expects escalation of Russian sabotage after railway explosion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 308 views

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski predicts an increase in Russian sabotage activities after the explosion on the railway route to Ukraine.

Poland expects escalation of Russian sabotage after railway explosion

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski stated that he expects an escalation of Russia's subversive activities in the country after an explosion on a busy railway route to Ukraine, for which the authorities blame Moscow, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Krzysztof Gawkowski told the media that the civilian population and critical infrastructure of the NATO member country are at risk as the Kremlin intensifies efforts to deter Poles from supporting Ukraine.

Polish authorities stated that Russian intelligence was behind the explosion. Moscow rejected the accusation, calling it "Russophobia." The incident, which the European Union called "state terror," occurred approximately two months after 19 Russian drones deeply penetrated Polish airspace.

Poland, a NATO member on the eastern flank, borders Russia and Russia's ally Belarus. In recent years, the country has strengthened its armed forces, becoming one of the alliance's leaders in defense spending as a percentage of gross domestic product.

"We cannot rule out an escalation approximately every six weeks," Gawkowski said, adding that Russia's attempts to undermine the country could take the form of disinformation or terrorist attacks.

The escalation will continue, and I see it in various areas. I see it in threats to civilians. I see it in threats to critical infrastructure. I see it in cyberspace. I see it everywhere where Poles can be affected.

- said the Deputy Prime Minister of Poland.

Russia's subversive activities have been accompanied by intensive social media campaigns accusing Ukrainians of acts of sabotage, said Gawkowski, who is responsible for the country's cybersecurity. Polish authorities are working with technology companies to quickly stop Kremlin-funded disinformation, he added.

The publication notes that millions of Ukrainians fled to Poland after Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, and many of them remain there. Although the country has always been a staunch supporter of Kyiv, attitudes towards Ukrainians have deteriorated in recent years amid rising nationalist sentiment.

Gawkowski stated that while Ukraine is negotiating a US-led peace plan, it is important for European allies to remain skeptical of Russia's intentions. Poland has warned against re-engaging with Moscow by resuming business ties severed by sanctions and outrage over the full-scale invasion.

Polish President Nawrocki on peace plan: it is necessary to take into account that Russia does not adhere to its agreements22.11.25, 12:27 • 5321 view

"There are countries in Western Europe that say the war needs to end as soon as possible, and we need to get back to working with Russia," Gawkowski said. "Their position has not changed — it's still 'the more we cooperate, the more civilized Russia becomes.'"

For Poland, preventing future Russian aggression means that any peace agreement must give Ukraine a sense of satisfaction with its military efforts, he said.

"If they know they fought not in vain, it will be easier for them to restore their identity," Gawkowski said, adding that a strong Ukraine with strong morale can continue to be a deterrent to Russia.

The alternative, he said, would be to strengthen the belief that Ukraine cannot escape Russian domination, which is also dangerous for Poland.

Poland arrested a third suspect in the railway sabotage case24.11.25, 13:19 • 2862 views

Addition

From November 15 to 17, two acts of sabotage occurred in Poland on the Warsaw-Dorohusk railway route, which also leads to the border with Ukraine. In Mice (Garwolin district, Masovian Voivodeship), an explosive device damaged the railway track. In another location, near the Gołąb railway station (Puławy district, Lublin Voivodeship), a train carrying 475 passengers was forced to brake abruptly due to damage to the railway track.

Poland sent a note to Belarus requesting the extradition of two Ukrainian citizens accused of railway sabotage on behalf of Russia.

Antonina Tumanova

