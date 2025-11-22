Polish President Nawrocki on peace plan: it is necessary to take into account that Russia does not adhere to its agreements

Any new peace plans to end Russia's war against Ukraine must take into account that Russia is a country that does not adhere to its agreements, Polish President Karol Nawrocki said on X, UNN writes.

The President of Poland emphasized that "any peace plan aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, initiated by the Russian Federation, must be approved in Kyiv." "Ukraine has become a victim of Putin's criminal aggression, and Ukrainians, with the support of the United States and EU countries, must have a decisive voice in peace negotiations," he noted.

"Any agreements on peace and security in Europe can only be reached with the participation of all interested parties," the President of Poland pointed out.

"The price of peace should in no way be the achievement of strategic goals by the aggressor, and the Russian Federation was and is an aggressor," Nawrocki emphasized.

Addition

His statement came amid the announcement of a 28-point US peace plan between Ukraine and Russia.

Axios published US President Donald Trump's 28-point peace plan for Ukraine, which includes territorial concessions, security guarantees, and economic components.

Reuters reported, citing two sources, that "the United States has threatened to cut off intelligence sharing and arms supplies to Ukraine to force it to agree to a US-brokered peace deal framework." One of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the US wants Ukraine to sign the framework agreement by next Thursday, November 27.