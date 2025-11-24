Poland arrested a third suspect in the railway sabotage case

x.com/PremierRP

Poland has detained another Ukrainian citizen suspected in the railway sabotage case, charged with aiding and abetting acts of sabotage against the country's railway infrastructure. According to the investigation, he facilitated the crime by assisting in reconnaissance of the area and preparing further actions, Poland's National Public Prosecutor's Office reported on November 24, writes UNN.

Details

As part of the investigation into sabotage on the railway infrastructure, employees of the Polish prosecutor's office, together with employees of the Central Bureau of Police Investigations (CBŚP) of the country, as stated, "obtained evidence indicating that Ukrainian citizen Volodymyr B. assisted the direct perpetrators of sabotage on the railway infrastructure on November 15-16, 2025."

As part of the ongoing investigation, the man was detained by CBŚP officers on November 20, 2025. On November 22, 2025, the prosecutor charged Volodymyr B. with acting in favor of Russian intelligence and assisting the direct perpetrators (Oleksandr K. and Yevhen I.) in committing acts of sabotage on November 15-16, 2025, in the settlements of Mika and Holomb. - reported the Polish prosecutor's office.

The complicity, as noted, consisted "in the logistical support for the preparation and execution of terrorist acts on railway track No. 7."

"Evidence indicates that in September 2025, Volodymyr B. drove Yevhen I. to the area of the planned sabotage operations (railway track No. 7 in the area of the settlements of Mika and Holomb), where he inspected the area and chose a place for planting explosives, installing a video recording device, and installing a metal element," the report states.

After the charges were brought, the prosecutor, as stated, "interrogated Volodymyr B. as a suspect." His procedural status is not disclosed.

At the request of the prosecutor, the court chose a preventive measure for Volodymyr B. in the form of detention. - reported the Polish prosecutor's office.

The investigation, as noted, is ongoing. "Active work is underway to identify all persons who in any way participated in ordering, planning, organizing, or carrying out the aforementioned acts of sabotage," the Polish prosecutor's office noted.

Addition

From November 15 to 17, two acts of sabotage occurred in Poland on the Warsaw-Dorohusk railway route, which also leads to the border with Ukraine. In Mika (Garwolin County, Masovian Voivodeship), an explosive device damaged the railway track. In another location, near the Holomb railway station (Puławy County, Lublin Voivodeship), a train carrying 475 passengers was forced to brake suddenly due to damage to the railway track.

Poland sent a note to Belarus requesting the extradition of two Ukrainian citizens accused of railway sabotage on behalf of Russia.

