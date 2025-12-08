Poland exempted from migrant relocation mechanism under EU Pact

$42.060.13
49.000.23
ukenru
06:20 PM • 2968 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
05:26 PM • 8588 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
02:55 PM • 15057 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 18039 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 25551 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 29670 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 28836 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM • 17693 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 30481 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
December 8, 10:37 AM • 14198 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
0m/s
90%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US Congress allocated $800 million in aid to Ukraine for two years - mediaDecember 8, 01:08 PM • 7870 views
Russian Prosecutor's Office accused Zaluzhnyi, Yermak, Poroshenko, and other Ukrainian politicians and military leadership of "genocide"December 8, 01:43 PM • 5710 views
A number of regions are switching to emergency power outages: what is known02:17 PM • 12104 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner Bros03:34 PM • 5486 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhoto03:38 PM • 6034 views
Publications
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhoto03:38 PM • 6112 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 29670 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 28836 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 30481 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 38093 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
London
Great Britain
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner Bros03:34 PM • 5604 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 38091 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 55680 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 65927 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 66665 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
YouTube
TikTok
Social network

Poland exempted from migrant relocation mechanism under EU Pact

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

The EU has agreed to exclude Poland from the solidarity mechanism of the new Migration Pact. This exempts Warsaw from the obligation to accept migrants or pay financial compensation.

Poland exempted from migrant relocation mechanism under EU Pact

European Union member states have agreed to exclude Poland from the solidarity mechanism within the new Migration Pact, which means Warsaw is exempt from the obligation to accept migrants or pay financial compensation. This is reported by rmf24, writes UNN.

Details

This was stated on Monday in Brussels by the Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration of Poland, Marcin Kierwiński.

Poland is exempt from any resettlement mechanism, as well as from any costs associated with it. In this regard, it seems we have achieved everything we wanted 

– said Kierwiński.

Poland has insisted on exceptions to the solidarity mechanism from the very beginning, and this decision will be in effect from next year. Assurances from Polish and European diplomats indicate that this favorable decision for Warsaw will remain in force "for many years to come."

Currently, the document will be legally harmonized and translated, and the final confirmation of the decision by European affairs ministers is expected on December 16.

EU tightens migration rules and creates Solidarity Fund for countries under pressure08.12.25, 15:17 • 2070 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
The Diplomat
European Union
Warsaw
Brussels