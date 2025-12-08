Poland exempted from migrant relocation mechanism under EU Pact

European Union member states have agreed to exclude Poland from the solidarity mechanism within the new Migration Pact, which means Warsaw is exempt from the obligation to accept migrants or pay financial compensation. This is reported by rmf24, writes UNN.

Details

This was stated on Monday in Brussels by the Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration of Poland, Marcin Kierwiński.

Poland is exempt from any resettlement mechanism, as well as from any costs associated with it. In this regard, it seems we have achieved everything we wanted – said Kierwiński.

Poland has insisted on exceptions to the solidarity mechanism from the very beginning, and this decision will be in effect from next year. Assurances from Polish and European diplomats indicate that this favorable decision for Warsaw will remain in force "for many years to come."

Currently, the document will be legally harmonized and translated, and the final confirmation of the decision by European affairs ministers is expected on December 16.

