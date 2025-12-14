Navrotskyi's Office announced Zelenskyy's visit to Poland and revealed what the presidents will discuss

The Chancellery of the President of Poland officially confirmed that it had invited the Head of the Ukrainian State, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to visit Warsaw on December 19 for a meeting with President Karol Nawrocki. This was announced on the X social network by the spokesman for the Polish president, Rafał Leszkiewicz, UNN reports.

Details

Details of the planned visit are currently being clarified. The main topics of the negotiations, which will take place in Warsaw, will be security, economy and history. – Leszkiewicz wrote.

