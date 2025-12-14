Navrotskyi's Office announced Zelenskyy's visit to Poland and revealed what the presidents will discuss

$42.270.00
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
December 14, 10:14 AM
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and Ukrainians
December 13, 01:58 PM
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
December 13, 11:00 AM
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
Popular news
Thousands protest in Hungary amid child abuse scandal
December 14, 07:13 AM
Air defense forces destroyed 110 out of 138 drones with which the Russians attacked Ukraine since the evening
December 14, 07:29 AM
Partisans reconnoitered a key logistics hub of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol
December 14, 07:46 AM
Nobel laureate and 122 other opposition figures: Lukashenka released political prisoners
December 14, 08:06 AM
Sydney Beach Shooting During Hanukkah: At Least 10 Dead, Dozens Injured
December 14, 10:28 AM
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter evenings
December 13, 04:20 PM
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest ways
December 13, 12:38 PM
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive mood
December 13, 08:00 AM
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List Pals
December 12, 05:56 PM
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
December 12, 01:07 PM
December 12, 01:07 PM • 78680 views
UNN Lite
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearance
December 13, 11:42 AM
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate store
December 13, 11:26 AM
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the US
December 13, 09:00 AM
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winners
December 12, 12:55 PM
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaser
December 12, 10:01 AM
Navrotskyi's Office announced Zelenskyy's visit to Poland and revealed what the presidents will discuss

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

The Chancellery of the President of Poland confirmed the invitation of Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Warsaw on December 19. The presidents will discuss issues of security, economy, and history.

Navrotskyi's Office announced Zelenskyy's visit to Poland and revealed what the presidents will discuss

The Chancellery of the President of Poland officially confirmed that it had invited the Head of the Ukrainian State, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to visit Warsaw on December 19 for a meeting with President Karol Nawrocki. This was announced on the X social network by the spokesman for the Polish president, Rafał Leszkiewicz, UNN reports.

Details

Details of the planned visit are currently being clarified. The main topics of the negotiations, which will take place in Warsaw, will be security, economy and history.

– Leszkiewicz wrote.

Poland joined the program to support Ukraine's accession to the European Union13.12.25, 02:14 • 6292 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
European Union
Warsaw
Poland