Social network

Poland joined the program to support Ukraine's accession to the European Union

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

Poland has officially joined the Ukraine2EU program, providing Ukraine with a financial contribution of 1 million euros and sharing experience in implementing European integration reforms. This support will strengthen the capacity of the Verkhovna Rada and accelerate the approximation of Ukrainian legislation to EU standards.

Poland joined the program to support Ukraine's accession to the European Union

On Thursday, December 11, in Lviv, at an informal meeting of EU ministers for European integration, Poland's official accession to the Ukraine2EU program was announced. This was reported by UNN with reference to a post by First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Kornienko on Facebook.

Details

According to Kornienko, this will strengthen support for our country's European integration.

As part of the Ukraine2EU program, Poland will provide Ukraine with comprehensive support, which includes:

  • a financial contribution of 1 million euros;
    • exchange of experience in implementing European integration reforms;
      • strengthening the capacity of the Verkhovna Rada, which is a key body in the process of bringing national legislation closer to EU standards.

        Support aimed at strengthening the capacity of the Verkhovna Rada directly enhances Ukraine's ability to adopt and effectively implement the EU acquis 

        - wrote the First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

        The Ukrainian side expressed gratitude to Poland for participating in the program and emphasized the importance of this assistance on the path to Ukraine's full membership in the EU.

        For reference

        The European Union's "Ukraine2EU" program was launched during the conference "Ukraine's Accession to the EU: the choice has been made, it's a matter of time" on April 1 of this year.

        This program aims to support Ukraine in preparing for EU membership by providing strategic and expert support to Ukrainian authorities for the implementation of necessary reforms.

        During the event, it was also announced that Sweden is joining the initiative of the EU, Denmark, and Lithuania. Thus, Europe's total contribution to this project increased to 16.7 million euros.

        The "Ukraine2EU" program is designed for three years and is implemented by the Lithuanian Central Project Management Agency (CPVA).

        "Ukraine2EU" is a unique program, as the EU does not finance the accession of other states - Stefanishyna14.04.25, 13:06 • 5491 view

        Recall

        The latest draft peace agreement on Ukraine, discussed by US and Ukrainian officials with the support of Brussels, envisages Ukraine's accession to the EU by January 1, 2027. 

        Ukraine and the EU have agreed on a 10-point reform plan for accession to the European Union11.12.25, 16:41 • 4474 views

        Vita Zelenetska

