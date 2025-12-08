$42.060.13
Facebook

Three Ukrainians detained in Warsaw with hacking equipment and a spy device detector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

Warsaw police detained three Ukrainian citizens who were traveling across Europe with hacking equipment and a spy device detector. They have been charged with fraud and possession of equipment for committing crimes.

Three Ukrainians detained in Warsaw with hacking equipment and a spy device detector
Photo: Policja Warszawa

In Warsaw, police detained three Ukrainian citizens who were traveling around Europe with modern hacking equipment and a spy device detector. This was reported by UNN with reference to rmf24.pl.

Details

According to Polish media, law enforcement officers seized a special spy device, laptops, antennas, routers, SIM cards, and portable hard drives.

The detainees were Ukrainian citizens aged 43, 42, and 39. During interrogation, they stated that they were "traveling around Europe" and had arrived in Poland only a few hours ago. In a conversation with law enforcement officers, they could not explain the purpose of possessing specialized equipment. During the interrogation, they often forgot English and avoided answering detailed questions.

Polish law enforcement officers seized all the equipment and transferred the case to the city department for combating property crimes. The detained men were charged with fraud, computer fraud, and possession of equipment and computer programs adapted for committing crimes, including damaging information data of particular importance for the country's defense.

In Poland, a Russian led a spy network of 30 people02.12.25, 15:42 • 3051 view

