Poland has seen an increase in anti-Ukrainian messages since August - CPD

In the Polish information space, an increase in anti-Ukrainian sentiment in social networks is recorded: from August to November 2025, almost 186,000 messages with offensive and discriminatory statements regarding Ukraine were recorded. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation with reference to the report of the Demagog Association and the Institute for Media Monitoring, transmitted by UNN.

According to the report, in the Polish-language segment of social networks from August to November 2025, 185,766 anti-Ukrainian messages were recorded - almost twice as many as in the previous similar period.

These are publications that contained offensive, vulgar and discriminatory statements regarding Ukraine and Ukrainians - reports the Center for Countering Disinformation.

The analysis covered platforms such as X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

The largest number of anti-Ukrainian posts were on X, where they accounted for more than 92% of the total volume and provided approximately 61% of user interactions with such content.

It is noted that during August-November, there were clear outbreaks of activity of anti-Ukrainian narratives in connection with certain events. These include, for example:

veto of the law on aid to Ukraine by the President of Poland;

violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones;

sabotage on the railway on the Warsaw-Lublin route.

The report emphasizes: although the motivation of the authors of anti-Ukrainian messages remains unknown, similar waves of propaganda coincide with the goals of Russia's information strategy aimed at weakening support for Ukraine by partners and undermining trust between allies.

