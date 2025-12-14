Poland has seen an increase in anti-Ukrainian messages since August - CPD

$42.270.00
December 13, 03:54 PM
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 38486 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 28637 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 28400 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 24654 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 16770 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 16994 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 15565 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
December 13, 09:59 AM • 13743 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
December 13, 08:44 AM • 14122 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"He won't stop" - Merz compared Putin to HitlerDecember 13, 08:57 PM • 4110 views
18-year-old Odesa resident Valeriia Lisovska received the crown of "Miss Ukraine - 2025"December 13, 09:44 PM • 18856 views
British PM and European Commission President discussed "crucial moment" for UkraineDecember 13, 10:27 PM • 5342 views
Unknown shooter opened fire on people at Brown University in the US: there are dead and wounded12:37 AM • 12988 views
"This is a declaration of war" - Orban sharply criticized EU intentions regarding Russian assets03:31 AM • 6300 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 28106 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 33004 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 35247 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 45216 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 68594 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Poland
Germany
UNN Lite
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 16867 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 18785 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 23880 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 58391 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 39189 views
Poland has seen an increase in anti-Ukrainian messages since August - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

From August to November 2025, almost 186,000 messages with offensive and discriminatory statements about Ukraine were recorded in the Polish-language segment of social networks. This is almost twice as many as in the previous similar period, with 92% of such posts appearing on the X platform.

Poland has seen an increase in anti-Ukrainian messages since August - CPD

In the Polish information space, an increase in anti-Ukrainian sentiment in social networks is recorded: from August to November 2025, almost 186,000 messages with offensive and discriminatory statements regarding Ukraine were recorded. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation with reference to the report of the Demagog Association and the Institute for Media Monitoring, transmitted by UNN.

Details

According to the report, in the Polish-language segment of social networks from August to November 2025, 185,766 anti-Ukrainian messages were recorded - almost twice as many as in the previous similar period.

These are publications that contained offensive, vulgar and discriminatory statements regarding Ukraine and Ukrainians

- reports the Center for Countering Disinformation.

The analysis covered platforms such as X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

The largest number of anti-Ukrainian posts were on X, where they accounted for more than 92% of the total volume and provided approximately 61% of user interactions with such content.

It is noted that during August-November, there were clear outbreaks of activity of anti-Ukrainian narratives in connection with certain events. These include, for example:

  • veto of the law on aid to Ukraine by the President of Poland;
    • violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones;
      • sabotage on the railway on the Warsaw-Lublin route.

        The report emphasizes: although the motivation of the authors of anti-Ukrainian messages remains unknown, similar waves of propaganda coincide with the goals of Russia's information strategy aimed at weakening support for Ukraine by partners and undermining trust between allies.

        Recall

        In November, Lithuania experienced 325 hostile information influences, almost twice the norm, with 47% of attacks related to military topics. At the same time, physical hybrid threats are recorded, including the launch of weather balloons from Belarus that violate Lithuanian airspace.

        Russia uses power outages in Ukraine for information special operations - Center for Countering Disinformation12.12.25, 06:44

        Vita Zelenetska

        SocietyMultimedia
        Russian propaganda
        Social network
        War in Ukraine
        Belarus
        Lublin
        Warsaw
        Lithuania
        Ukraine
        Poland