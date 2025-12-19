"Ukraine defends Poland from Russia": Zelenskyy and Tusk met in Warsaw

Photo: x.com/PremierRP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland Donald Tusk during his visit to Warsaw. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian and the Polish Prime Minister's office.

Details

The first statements following the meeting were published by The Guardian: Tusk expressed respect for Zelenskyy, noting that Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression is a common struggle for Poland and all of Europe.

Ukraine's fight against Russia protects Poland's independence, which could be threatened if Russia is allowed to win the war - Tusk stated.

In response, Zelenskyy stated: the scariest thing for Russia is if Ukraine and Poland are together. After all, the Kremlin will not be able to defeat these two countries, he added.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Polish President Karol Nawrocki in Warsaw. This is the first official meeting since Nawrocki took office.

During the meeting with Zelenskyy, Nawrocki stated that the joint work of Ukraine and Poland on sensitive historical issues deprives Russia of the opportunity to use them for disinformation and attempts to divide the two states.