MP-bribe taker Andriy Odarchenko removed from the post of head of the Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University
On October 29, the occupiers struck the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv: residents are advised not to approach the structure
Power outage schedules are returning across Ukraine: what is known
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
Almost 100,000 young men left Ukraine after rules were relaxed - The Telegraph
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic CouncilPhoto
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are casualties, in Ladyzhyn - power, water, and heat outages
Trump discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: says China to work with the US on a solution
On October 29, the occupiers struck the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv: residents are advised not to approach the structure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2974 views

On October 29, the Russian army struck the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv, causing damage to the structure. Work will be carried out to stabilize the structure, and citizens are urged not to approach the object.

On October 29, the occupiers struck the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv: residents are advised not to approach the structure

On October 29, the Russian army struck the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv. As reported by the Chernihiv City Council, the structure was damaged, UNN reports.

As a result of the Russian troops' strike on the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv (inflicted on October 29, 2025), the structure was damaged. In order to prevent possible emergencies and ensure the safety of citizens, work will be carried out in the near future to stabilize the structure.

- the message says.

The city council urged Chernihiv residents not to approach the TV tower and to limit their presence near it within a radius of up to 200 meters.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Chernihiv