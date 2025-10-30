On October 29, the occupiers struck the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv: residents are advised not to approach the structure

On October 29, the Russian army struck the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv. As reported by the Chernihiv City Council, the structure was damaged, UNN reports.

As a result of the Russian troops' strike on the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv (inflicted on October 29, 2025), the structure was damaged. In order to prevent possible emergencies and ensure the safety of citizens, work will be carried out in the near future to stabilize the structure. - the message says.

The city council urged Chernihiv residents not to approach the TV tower and to limit their presence near it within a radius of up to 200 meters.

Russian army damaged critical infrastructure facility in Chernihiv - CMA