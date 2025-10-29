Russian army damaged critical infrastructure facility in Chernihiv - CMA
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army struck a critical infrastructure facility in Chernihiv. Fortunately, there were no casualties. This was reported by Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, as reported by UNN.
Details
"As a result of the attack, a critical infrastructure facility was damaged. There were no casualties," Bryzhynskyi reported.
Recall
