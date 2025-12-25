Search operations completed in Chernihiv at the site of the UAV attack - SES

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has officially announced the completion of search and rescue operations in Chernihiv. Rescuers have finished clearing the rubble at the site where a Russian drone hit a residential building, writes UNN.

According to the rescue service, one person has been confirmed dead as a result of the attack. Nine more residents sustained injuries of varying severity.

