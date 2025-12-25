$42.150.05
04:14 PM
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Search operations completed in Chernihiv at the site of the UAV attack - SES

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

The SES has completed emergency search operations in Chernihiv after a Russian drone hit a residential building. One person died, nine were injured.

Search operations completed in Chernihiv at the site of the UAV attack - SES
Photo: SES

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has officially announced the completion of search and rescue operations in Chernihiv. Rescuers have finished clearing the rubble at the site where a Russian drone hit a residential building, writes UNN.

Details

According to the rescue service, one person has been confirmed dead as a result of the attack. Nine more residents sustained injuries of varying severity.

Chernihiv: search and rescue operations completed at the site of the Russian attack. As of now, search and rescue operations have been completed in Chernihiv at the site where an enemy drone hit a residential building.

– reported the official Telegram channel of the State Emergency Service.

Currently, relevant services continue to work at the scene to assess the damage and provide assistance to the victims.

Russian attack on Chernihiv: number of injured rises to 10, including three children25.12.25, 20:22 • 756 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Chernihiv