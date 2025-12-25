Search operations completed in Chernihiv at the site of the UAV attack - SES
Kyiv • UNN
The SES has completed emergency search operations in Chernihiv after a Russian drone hit a residential building. One person died, nine were injured.
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has officially announced the completion of search and rescue operations in Chernihiv. Rescuers have finished clearing the rubble at the site where a Russian drone hit a residential building, writes UNN.
Details
According to the rescue service, one person has been confirmed dead as a result of the attack. Nine more residents sustained injuries of varying severity.
Chernihiv: search and rescue operations completed at the site of the Russian attack. As of now, search and rescue operations have been completed in Chernihiv at the site where an enemy drone hit a residential building.
Currently, relevant services continue to work at the scene to assess the damage and provide assistance to the victims.
