04:14 PM • 9140 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 32742 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 36508 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 44878 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 25968 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 21341 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 16363 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 58317 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 74871 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 33944 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Shelling of Zaporizhzhia district: four wounded as a result of KAB strikes - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Russian troops launched four guided aerial bomb strikes on the Zaporizhzhia district on the evening of December 25. Four civilians were wounded: three women (80, 65, 57 years old) and a 71-year-old man.

Shelling of Zaporizhzhia district: four wounded as a result of KAB strikes - OVA

On the evening of December 25, Russian troops attacked the Zaporizhzhia district with guided aerial bombs (KABs). The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported four hits that caused significant destruction in the private sector, writes UNN.

Details

As a result of the shelling, four civilians sustained injuries of varying severity:

  • three women aged 80, 65, and 57;
    • a 71-year-old man.

      Everyone is receiving medical assistance 

      – noted Ivan Fedorov. 

      Damage to private homes has been recorded in the settlements. The head of the region also warned that the attack was ongoing at the time of the report and urged residents to stay in shelters.

      Search operations completed in Chernihiv at the site of the UAV attack - SES25.12.25, 20:43

      Stepan Haftko

