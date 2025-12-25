Shelling of Zaporizhzhia district: four wounded as a result of KAB strikes - OVA

On the evening of December 25, Russian troops attacked the Zaporizhzhia district with guided aerial bombs (KABs). The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported four hits that caused significant destruction in the private sector, writes UNN.

Details

As a result of the shelling, four civilians sustained injuries of varying severity:

three women aged 80, 65, and 57;

a 71-year-old man.

Everyone is receiving medical assistance – noted Ivan Fedorov.

Damage to private homes has been recorded in the settlements. The head of the region also warned that the attack was ongoing at the time of the report and urged residents to stay in shelters.

