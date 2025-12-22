In Chernihiv, unknown individuals toppled a Menorah: police are searching for those involved

$42.250.09
Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico
December 22, 01:25 AM • 16005 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 29982 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 34248 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 42085 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 39268 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 48729 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 72613 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 86840 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 45812 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Battery boom in China: AI and "green" energy caused record demandDecember 22, 01:43 AM • 11729 views
Gold Rush: Precious Metal Price Reaches All-Time High - $438002:28 AM • 9254 views
"Honor parents, not send money to Ukraine": Vance named Trump administration's priorities02:55 AM • 15473 views
Miami talks concluded: Putin's special envoy Dmitriev left Florida03:48 AM • 17703 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers in a day, the total enemy losses are approaching 1.2 million - General StaffPhoto04:50 AM • 14910 views
Publications
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 30416 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 53075 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 86838 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 124100 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 92675 views
In Chernihiv, unknown individuals toppled a Menorah: police are searching for those involved

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Today, December 22, Chernihiv police received a report about damage to a Menorah. An investigative and operational group is working at the scene, and the issue of legal qualification is being resolved.

In Chernihiv, unknown individuals toppled a Menorah: police are searching for those involved

In Chernihiv, unknown individuals toppled a Menorah, leaving an inscription with a call for inequality, police are investigating the circumstances of the Menorah's damage, the National Police in Chernihiv region reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"Today, December 22, the police received a report that during the night, unknown individuals toppled a Menorah in Chernihiv and left an inscription calling for the violation of citizens' equality," the report says.

Currently, an investigative and operational group of the Chernihiv district police department is working at the scene, as indicated. The issue of legal qualification of the event is being resolved.

"Police are taking measures to identify those involved in the offense," the police noted.

19-year-old drunken Lviv resident is suspected of damaging the Menorah: he faces a fine02.01.25, 11:25 • 29396 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Chernihiv