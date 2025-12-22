In Chernihiv, unknown individuals toppled a Menorah: police are searching for those involved

In Chernihiv, unknown individuals toppled a Menorah, leaving an inscription with a call for inequality, police are investigating the circumstances of the Menorah's damage, the National Police in Chernihiv region reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"Today, December 22, the police received a report that during the night, unknown individuals toppled a Menorah in Chernihiv and left an inscription calling for the violation of citizens' equality," the report says.

Currently, an investigative and operational group of the Chernihiv district police department is working at the scene, as indicated. The issue of legal qualification of the event is being resolved.

"Police are taking measures to identify those involved in the offense," the police noted.

19-year-old drunken Lviv resident is suspected of damaging the Menorah: he faces a fine