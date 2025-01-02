19-year-old drunken Lviv resident is suspected of damaging the Menorah: he faces a fine

In Lviv, police suspected a 19-year-old local resident of having damaged the Menorah on Valova Street while intoxicated. He faces a fine. UNN reports with reference to the National Police.

Details

On January 1, while monitoring social media, police found a video in which an unknown person damaged the Menorah on Valova Street in Lviv. The man approached the seven-candle Menorah, cut the power cable and fled.

"Police have identified the attacker involved in the damage to the Menorah in Lviv. It was a 19-year-old local resident who was intoxicated at the time of the offense," the police said.

The issue of serving him a notice of suspicion under Art. 178 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Damage to religious buildings or places of worship) is being decided.

The sanction of the article provides for a fine of one to four thousand tax-free minimum incomes, community service for a term of sixty to two hundred and forty hours, probationary supervision for up to three years, restriction of liberty for up to three years, or imprisonment for the same term.

The police are also establishing the procedural status of other persons who were present and filmed the incident.

