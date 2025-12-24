$42.100.05
Fox News

In Chernihiv, police are stepping up security measures due to power outages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 526 views

Due to an enemy attack on the energy infrastructure, Chernihiv is partially without power. Security measures are being strengthened in the city, and traffic controllers are working at the most difficult intersections.

In Chernihiv, police are stepping up security measures due to power outages

As a result of the enemy attack on the energy infrastructure, Chernihiv is partially without power. As reported by Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department, security measures are being strengthened in the city due to the power outage, UNN reports.

Traffic lights operate only on sections connected to backup power, and regulators work at the most difficult intersections.

- Biloshytskyi said.

According to him, utility services are working in an enhanced mode to ensure the functioning of critical city systems. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore electricity supply as soon as possible. Invincibility points are ready to receive everyone who needs help.

Biloshytskyi emphasized that the enemy continues to attack the city.

Do not ignore air raid signals — immediately go to a shelter. Following these simple rules can save your life and the lives of your loved ones.

- he summarized.

In Chernihiv, Russians attacked energy infrastructure again: tens of thousands of consumers lost power24.12.25, 15:26 • 1704 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Energy
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Chernihiv