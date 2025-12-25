Russian attack on Chernihiv: 5-story building hit, fire broke out

$42.150.05
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
09:42 AM • 5800 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
09:37 AM • 10114 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
09:14 AM • 9506 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
08:33 AM • 10128 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
07:30 AM • 10614 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
December 24, 03:03 PM • 40885 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 59372 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 31176 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
December 24, 01:26 PM • 47961 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Humans have significantly more senses than previously thought - scientistsDecember 25, 01:45 AM • 16877 views
Trump loses influence among Americans and in the Republican Party - The AtlanticDecember 25, 02:17 AM • 22662 views
The Kremlin will be forced to compromise on its demands that contradict the peace plan - ISWDecember 25, 05:30 AM • 10509 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine during a Christmas event with childrenVideo06:45 AM • 8806 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charity07:24 AM • 6912 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
10:58 AM • 2594 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 03:03 PM • 40879 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 30085 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 59370 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
December 24, 01:26 PM • 47959 views
UNN Lite
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"Video09:48 AM • 3014 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor08:09 AM • 4632 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charity07:24 AM • 7036 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 17620 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 29057 views
Russian attack on Chernihiv: 5-story building hit, fire broke out

Kyiv • UNN

 • 598 views

On December 25, Russians shelled Chernihiv, a 5-story building was hit and a fire broke out in an apartment. According to preliminary information, it was a drone strike; no deaths or injuries have been reported.

Russian attack on Chernihiv: 5-story building hit, fire broke out

On Thursday, December 25, Russians shelled Chernihiv. A hit was recorded in a 5-story building. A fire broke out in an apartment. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi.

Details

A video of the aftermath of the strike has appeared online. No deaths or injuries have been reported yet.

At the same time, the media claim that it was a drone strike.

Bryzhynskyi also reported that the Russians attacked a critical infrastructure facility.

Recall

On the night of December 25, the Russians struck Odesa region's port and industrial infrastructure. One person was killed and two more were injured.

Later, it became known that the deceased was the head of the guard.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Chernihiv