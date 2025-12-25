Russian attack on Chernihiv: 5-story building hit, fire broke out

On Thursday, December 25, Russians shelled Chernihiv. A hit was recorded in a 5-story building. A fire broke out in an apartment. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi.

Details

A video of the aftermath of the strike has appeared online. No deaths or injuries have been reported yet.

At the same time, the media claim that it was a drone strike.

Bryzhynskyi also reported that the Russians attacked a critical infrastructure facility.

Recall

On the night of December 25, the Russians struck Odesa region's port and industrial infrastructure. One person was killed and two more were injured.

Later, it became known that the deceased was the head of the guard.