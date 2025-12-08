In Chernihiv, three people have already been injured due to a Russian drone attack: the consequences have been shown

$42.180.00
December 7, 05:16 PM • 15367 views
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scoutsPhoto
December 7, 04:33 PM • 27869 views
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
December 7, 02:41 PM • 25727 views
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
December 7, 11:06 AM • 30600 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM • 54613 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 64096 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 68045 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 59372 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 61732 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 57631 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Hungary and Slovakia will challenge the EU's plan to ban Russian gas and oil in the European Court of JusticeDecember 7, 09:16 PM • 5298 views
"Constructive, though not easy": Zelenskyy spoke about his conversation with Americans and shared plans for the weekDecember 7, 09:57 PM • 4500 views
Only Europe can save Ukraine from Putin and Trump - The GuardianDecember 7, 11:00 PM • 14784 views
Trump disappointed that Zelenskyy "did not familiarize himself" with the American "peace plan"02:06 AM • 11348 views
Kovalenko: footage of dead Russians near Pokrovsk indicates the ineffectiveness of numerical superiority in war04:16 AM • 11111 views
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 56014 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 65507 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 77074 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 98435 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 85001 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Petr Pavel
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Europe
Donetsk Oblast
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 44313 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 54842 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 55915 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 69924 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 67355 views
Technology
Social network
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
The Guardian
Heating

In Chernihiv, three people have already been injured due to a Russian drone attack: the consequences have been shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

As a result of a Russian UAV falling in Chernihiv, an apartment building was damaged, three people were injured, and one was hospitalized. Rescuers extinguished a gas fire, and State Emergency Service psychologists provided assistance to 24 people.

In Chernihiv, three people have already been injured due to a Russian drone attack: the consequences have been shown

In Chernihiv, the number of people injured due to the drone attack by Russian troops has increased to 3, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"Chernihiv: as a result of a Russian UAV falling, an apartment building was damaged. 3 people were injured, 1 was hospitalized," the State Emergency Service reported.

Window structures and a gas pipeline were damaged in the building. Rescuers extinguished the gas fire, the State Emergency Service noted.

An "Invincibility Point" has been set up on site. State Emergency Service psychologists are working: currently, assistance has been provided to 24 people.

Recall

Earlier, two people were reported injured as a result of the Russian attack on Chernihiv.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Chernihiv