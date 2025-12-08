In Chernihiv, three people have already been injured due to a Russian drone attack: the consequences have been shown

In Chernihiv, the number of people injured due to the drone attack by Russian troops has increased to 3, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"Chernihiv: as a result of a Russian UAV falling, an apartment building was damaged. 3 people were injured, 1 was hospitalized," the State Emergency Service reported.

Window structures and a gas pipeline were damaged in the building. Rescuers extinguished the gas fire, the State Emergency Service noted.

An "Invincibility Point" has been set up on site. State Emergency Service psychologists are working: currently, assistance has been provided to 24 people.

Recall

Earlier, two people were reported injured as a result of the Russian attack on Chernihiv.