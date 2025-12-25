We are dealing with barbarians who do not believe in God: Zelenskyy discussed Russian attacks during Christmas with Patriarch Bartholomew

$42.150.05
49.680.05
ukenru
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 13341 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 15402 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
09:37 AM • 18537 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 15140 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
08:33 AM • 14388 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 12677 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 47309 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 64841 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 32102 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 52526 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3.2m/s
67%
762mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Kremlin will be forced to compromise on its demands that contradict the peace plan - ISWDecember 25, 05:30 AM • 15000 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine during a Christmas event with childrenVideoDecember 25, 06:45 AM • 13842 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charityDecember 25, 07:24 AM • 14648 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 13204 views
Ukrainian refugee leaves British college that told her to "learn Russian"10:37 AM • 15510 views
Publications
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 13329 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 47298 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 34531 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 64834 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 52521 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Dmytro Kuleba
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
Village
Poland
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhoto02:14 PM • 456 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"Video09:48 AM • 7240 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 13261 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charityDecember 25, 07:24 AM • 14701 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 19661 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Social network
Heating
Financial Times

We are dealing with barbarians who do not believe in God: Zelenskyy discussed Russian attacks during Christmas with Patriarch Bartholomew

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

President Zelenskyy had a warm conversation with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, thanking him for his support of Ukraine. They discussed Russia's brutal attacks on Ukraine during Christmas and their "barbaric" nature.

We are dealing with barbarians who do not believe in God: Zelenskyy discussed Russian attacks during Christmas with Patriarch Bartholomew

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a good and warm conversation with His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. According to him, "a very correct assessment of all this was heard in the conversation: unfortunately, we are dealing with barbarians who, in the end, do not believe in God," UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

A good and very warm conversation with His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. I thanked him for his very sincere Christmas greetings to Ukrainians, for supporting our protection of life, our diplomatic efforts. Unfortunately, even on Christmas Eve and Christmas night, the Russian army did not stop its brutal attacks on Ukraine, on energy, on our people. Many of our cities and villages have power outage schedules.

- Zelenskyy said.

According to him, today in the afternoon, Russian troops are again shelling cities in our East. And in Chernihiv, almost at the time of the conversation with the Patriarch, assistance was provided to those wounded by a Russian drone hitting an ordinary residential building.

A very correct assessment of all this was heard in our conversation: unfortunately, we are dealing with barbarians who, in the end, do not believe in God. This is what Russia has become, and it is not at all ashamed of it. On the contrary, they in Russia are trying to make their lust for murder the basis of national pride. We will resist the Russian war and aggression in every possible way, protecting our lives, the lives of Ukrainians and all people who suffer from the fact that the war is still going on.

- Zelenskyy added.

The President thanked His All-Holiness for his readiness to continue assisting all peaceful efforts.

Zelenskyy spoke about the main wish of Ukrainians for Christmas24.12.25, 18:04 • 3328 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyPolitics
Village
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Chernihiv