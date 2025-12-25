We are dealing with barbarians who do not believe in God: Zelenskyy discussed Russian attacks during Christmas with Patriarch Bartholomew

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a good and warm conversation with His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. According to him, "a very correct assessment of all this was heard in the conversation: unfortunately, we are dealing with barbarians who, in the end, do not believe in God," UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

A good and very warm conversation with His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. I thanked him for his very sincere Christmas greetings to Ukrainians, for supporting our protection of life, our diplomatic efforts. Unfortunately, even on Christmas Eve and Christmas night, the Russian army did not stop its brutal attacks on Ukraine, on energy, on our people. Many of our cities and villages have power outage schedules. - Zelenskyy said.

According to him, today in the afternoon, Russian troops are again shelling cities in our East. And in Chernihiv, almost at the time of the conversation with the Patriarch, assistance was provided to those wounded by a Russian drone hitting an ordinary residential building.

A very correct assessment of all this was heard in our conversation: unfortunately, we are dealing with barbarians who, in the end, do not believe in God. This is what Russia has become, and it is not at all ashamed of it. On the contrary, they in Russia are trying to make their lust for murder the basis of national pride. We will resist the Russian war and aggression in every possible way, protecting our lives, the lives of Ukrainians and all people who suffer from the fact that the war is still going on. - Zelenskyy added.

The President thanked His All-Holiness for his readiness to continue assisting all peaceful efforts.

