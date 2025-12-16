Pokrovsk direction remains the most tense on the front - General Staff

$42.250.05
49.650.19
uken
01:38 PM • 4480 views
"Maybe this weekend": Zelenskyy revealed details about a new anticipated meeting between Ukraine and the US in Miami with feedback from the Russian side
10:57 AM • 12546 views
Europe prepares for war with Russia while Trump seeks peace in Ukraine - WSJ
10:49 AM • 16026 views
Belgium rejected European Commission concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine - Politico
December 16, 08:50 AM • 18105 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
December 16, 08:08 AM • 23923 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
December 16, 08:00 AM • 21626 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
December 16, 03:55 AM • 22424 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 16, 02:54 AM • 29723 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
December 16, 02:00 AM • 21792 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
December 16, 12:23 AM • 17121 views
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1.4m/s
83%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Attack on Ukrainians in Poznań, Poland: Ukraine's MFA reaction was swift09:27 AM • 7580 views
Kharkiv region on emergency blackouts, Donetsk region completely de-energized, over 700,000 consumers without electricity in two regions - Ministry of Energy09:39 AM • 16975 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhoto10:19 AM • 17003 views
In temporarily occupied Crimea, they announced the "nationalization" of Usyk's property12:00 PM • 5932 views
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian trace12:02 PM • 11731 views
Publications
Ukraine does not have a certified organization that can determine the authenticity of Mi-8MT helicopter parts02:38 PM • 1736 views
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian trace12:02 PM • 11772 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhoto10:19 AM • 17036 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 66786 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 62231 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Andriy Sybiha
Maia Sandu
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
Netherlands
Poland
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 40159 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 57262 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 57427 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 61154 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 95936 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Diia (service)

Pokrovsk direction remains the most tense on the front - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

On December 16, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to restrain the massive onslaught of the occupiers. The highest intensity of assaults was recorded in the Pokrovsk, Kupyansk, and Lyman directions.

Pokrovsk direction remains the most tense on the front - General Staff

As of 4:00 PM on December 16, 2025, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to contain the massive onslaught of Russian occupiers. The highest intensity of assaults was recorded in the Pokrovsk, Kupyansk, and Lyman directions. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The epicenter of hostilities remains the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy carried out 52 attacks. Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 41 assaults in the areas of Kotlyne, Udachne, and Myrnograd, containing the enemy's attempts to advance deep into the defense.

Overnight, 57 out of 69 Russian drones were neutralized over Ukraine16.12.25, 09:27 • 2462 views

The tense situation persists in other areas as well:

  • Kupyansk and Lyman directions: the enemy conducted 22 attacks each. Fierce battles continue in the areas of Torske, Kupyansk, and Novoselivka.
    • Huliaipole direction: 25 combat engagements were recorded, three attacks are still ongoing.
      • Oleksandrivka direction: The Defense Forces repelled 18 out of 19 assault actions.

        In addition to infantry attacks, the occupiers continue to shell the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions, and in the Orikhiv direction, the enemy used aviation in the area of Novoyakovlivka. The Defense Forces control the situation and inflict losses on the enemy in all sectors of the front.

        Russia lost 1,150 soldiers, a submarine, and 9 tanks in the war in Ukraine over the past day16.12.25, 07:19 • 3628 views

        Stepan Haftko

        War in Ukraine
        Technology
        Martial law
        War in Ukraine
        Skirmishes
        State Border of Ukraine
        General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
        Myrnohrad
        Ukraine
        Chernihiv
        Kupiansk