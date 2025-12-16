Pokrovsk direction remains the most tense on the front - General Staff

As of 4:00 PM on December 16, 2025, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to contain the massive onslaught of Russian occupiers. The highest intensity of assaults was recorded in the Pokrovsk, Kupyansk, and Lyman directions. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The epicenter of hostilities remains the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy carried out 52 attacks. Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 41 assaults in the areas of Kotlyne, Udachne, and Myrnograd, containing the enemy's attempts to advance deep into the defense.

The tense situation persists in other areas as well:

Kupyansk and Lyman directions: the enemy conducted 22 attacks each. Fierce battles continue in the areas of Torske, Kupyansk, and Novoselivka.

Huliaipole direction: 25 combat engagements were recorded, three attacks are still ongoing.

Oleksandrivka direction: The Defense Forces repelled 18 out of 19 assault actions.

In addition to infantry attacks, the occupiers continue to shell the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions, and in the Orikhiv direction, the enemy used aviation in the area of Novoyakovlivka. The Defense Forces control the situation and inflict losses on the enemy in all sectors of the front.

