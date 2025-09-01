"Never felt better than now": Trump refutes rumors of his death and deteriorating health
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump refuted rumors of his death and deteriorating health on the TruthSocial social network. He stated that he had never felt better than now.
US President Donald Trump has denied rumors about his death and deteriorating health. Due to a wave of rumors and speculation, he made a post on the social network TruthSocial, reports UNN.
I HAVE NEVER FELT BETTER THAN NOW. Besides, the District of Columbia is a crime-free zone.
Addition
In recent days, media attention and social media users have been drawn to Trump's absence from public events. In addition, reports of bruises and swelling on his hands began to spread online, which caused speculation about possible health problems.
Former New York Mayor and ex-Trump lawyer hospitalized after accident01.09.25, 01:52 • 400 views