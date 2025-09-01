"Never felt better than now": Trump refutes rumors of his death and deteriorating health

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
08:53 PM • 3638 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 32533 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 76679 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 90302 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 105709 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 118139 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 255835 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 114233 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 86129 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 100055 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1.2m/s
71%
744mm
Popular news
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 24205 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 23226 views
Ukraine to be gripped by temperature contrast: what will the weather be like on September 1August 31, 02:45 PM • 10223 views
Blood Moon: when and how to observe the unique eclipseAugust 31, 04:12 PM • 9080 views
Hungary blocks Ukraine's accession to the EU: Szijjártó names reasonsAugust 31, 04:36 PM • 13131 views
Ukraine bans annual Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman: reason revealedAugust 31, 05:04 PM • 11672 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winter06:14 PM • 10464 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPD07:40 PM • 6028 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned09:30 PM • 5996 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 105336 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 235526 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 236463 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 328282 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 276145 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Parubiy
Ursula von der Leyen
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Lviv
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 110971 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 243545 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 266619 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 263631 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 243376 views
Actual
Fake news
Financial Times
MIM-104 Patriot
S-400 missile system
Bild

"Never felt better than now": Trump refutes rumors of his death and deteriorating health

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

Donald Trump refuted rumors of his death and deteriorating health on the TruthSocial social network. He stated that he had never felt better than now.

"Never felt better than now": Trump refutes rumors of his death and deteriorating health

US President Donald Trump has denied rumors about his death and deteriorating health. Due to a wave of rumors and speculation, he made a post on the social network TruthSocial, reports UNN.

I HAVE NEVER FELT BETTER THAN NOW. Besides, the District of Columbia is a crime-free zone.

- Trump wrote. 

Addition

In recent days, media attention and social media users have been drawn to Trump's absence from public events. In addition, reports of bruises and swelling on his hands began to spread online, which caused speculation about possible health problems.

Former New York Mayor and ex-Trump lawyer hospitalized after accident01.09.25, 01:52 • 400 views

Veronika Marchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Fake news
Truth Social
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump