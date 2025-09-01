"Never felt better than now": Trump refutes rumors of his death and deteriorating health

US President Donald Trump has denied rumors about his death and deteriorating health. Due to a wave of rumors and speculation, he made a post on the social network TruthSocial, reports UNN.

I HAVE NEVER FELT BETTER THAN NOW. Besides, the District of Columbia is a crime-free zone. - Trump wrote.

Addition

In recent days, media attention and social media users have been drawn to Trump's absence from public events. In addition, reports of bruises and swelling on his hands began to spread online, which caused speculation about possible health problems.

