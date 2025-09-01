Former New York Mayor and ex-Trump lawyer hospitalized after accident

Former New York Mayor and former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani was hospitalized after an accident. This is reported by UNN with reference to CBS News, Bloomberg.

Details

CBS News, citing Giuliani's spokesman Michael Ragusa, reports that the politician's car was hit from behind at high speed.

According to him, Giuliani was diagnosed with fractured thoracic vertebrae, numerous cuts and bruises, as well as injuries to his left arm and leg. The accident occurred on Saturday evening.

It is noted that before the accident, Giuliani stopped to help a woman who was a victim of domestic violence. He called the police and stayed with her until officers arrived. How this incident is related to the accident itself is currently unknown. At the same time, the spokesman emphasized that it was not a targeted attack.

Addition

Giuliani gained popularity in the 1980s and 1990s in New York as a prosecutor, and later was elected mayor of the city twice. In 2008, he participated in the presidential race. He later became a close advisor to Donald Trump during his first term and spread unsubstantiated claims of fraud in the 2020 elections. Because of this, he was disbarred in New York and Washington, and after a court decision to compensate $146 million to election workers in Georgia, he declared bankruptcy.

