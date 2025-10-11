$41.510.00
Trump remains in 'exceptional health' - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2272 views

U.S. President Donald Trump is in "exceptional health," and his cardiac age is 14 years younger than his chronological age. The examination was conducted at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center ahead of upcoming trips.

Trump remains in 'exceptional health' - Media

A doctor at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center stated that US President Donald Trump is in "exceptional health" after undergoing medical examinations, and his cardiac age is approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age. This is reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details

"President Donald Trump remains in exceptional health, demonstrating excellent cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and physical performance," Barbadella wrote in a one-page memo released by the White House.

The doctor said he estimated Trump's cardiac age, which was approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age.

Trump reportedly spent approximately three hours at the hospital in Bethesda on Friday, October 10, where his physician, Navy Captain Sean Barbadella, conducted a "scheduled follow-up examination" that was "part of his ongoing health maintenance plan."

While at the hospital, Trump also received his annual flu vaccine, as well as a COVID-19 booster shot.

Barbadella also noted in the memo that the examination helped prepare for Trump's upcoming foreign travel and included advanced imaging, laboratory tests, and preventive health assessments.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he might visit the Middle East at the end of the week in connection with peace talks in the region.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Associated Press
White House
Donald Trump