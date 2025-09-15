Commander of the SBS "Madyar" reported on the suspension of Starlink's operation

Commander of the UAV Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert "Madyar" Brovdi reported on the suspension of Starlink operation along the entire front, and then on its gradual restoration, writes UNN.

Details

"Starlink is down again along the entire front. 07:28 Kyiv time," Brovdi wrote on Telegram.

And later added: "As of 08:02, it is gradually recovering."

"A global failure at SpaceX has recurred," Brovdi noted.

Starlink is not working across the entire front in Ukraine, and outages are also being reported worldwide.