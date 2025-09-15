Commander of the SBS "Madyar" reported on the suspension of Starlink's operation

$41.310.00
48.270.00
ukenru
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 17509 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 39921 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 64948 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 100008 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 83311 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 82408 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 45548 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 83533 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 74093 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 40742 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
3.2m/s
61%
754mm
Popular news
Trump: I am not liked by smart peopleSeptember 14, 08:03 PM • 4190 views
"Returned to Ukraine": Romania explained why F-16 fighters did not shoot down a Russian droneSeptember 14, 09:07 PM • 3602 views
Western experts demand NATO aviation be sent to Ukraine after Russian invasion of PolandSeptember 14, 11:13 PM • 4940 views
The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia at night, one community was left without electricity, private houses are on firePhoto12:48 AM • 6040 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks01:55 AM • 7844 views
Publications
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 88046 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 60261 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 56979 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 83532 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 53873 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Sergey Brin
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Germany
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 18271 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 25377 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 74093 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 57829 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 106398 views
Actual
Bild
9K720 Iskander
The Times
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Commander of the SBS "Madyar" reported on the suspension of Starlink's operation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

The commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, announced the suspension of Starlink's operation along the entire front, and subsequently - its gradual restoration.

Commander of the SBS "Madyar" reported on the suspension of Starlink's operation

Commander of the UAV Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert "Madyar" Brovdi reported on the suspension of Starlink operation along the entire front, and then on its gradual restoration, writes UNN.

Details

"Starlink is down again along the entire front. 07:28 Kyiv time," Brovdi wrote on Telegram.

And later added: "As of 08:02, it is gradually recovering."

"A global failure at SpaceX has recurred," Brovdi noted.

Starlink is not working across the entire front in Ukraine, and outages are also being reported worldwide.24.07.25, 22:55 • 12656 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Starlink
SpaceX