Starlink is not working across the entire front in Ukraine, and outages are also being reported worldwide.

Commander of the UAV Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert "Madyar" Brovdi stated that Starlink went down along the entire front, reports UNN.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, reacted to the situation with Starlink.

Regarding Starlink - there is a problem with its operation not only in Ukraine, but also in some other countries around the world. - he reported.

According to Downdetector, users worldwide are reporting problems with Starlink.