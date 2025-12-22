NATO intelligence suspects Russia of developing weapons to attack Elon Musk's Starlink satellites - media

$42.250.09
49.470.12
ukenru
07:25 AM • 7916 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico
December 22, 01:25 AM • 21304 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 34908 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 38941 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 45931 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 41194 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 50618 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 73132 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 91352 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 46067 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3m/s
87%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Battery boom in China: AI and "green" energy caused record demandDecember 22, 01:43 AM • 15736 views
Gold Rush: Precious Metal Price Reaches All-Time High - $4380December 22, 02:28 AM • 14011 views
"Honor parents, not send money to Ukraine": Vance named Trump administration's prioritiesDecember 22, 02:55 AM • 19893 views
Miami talks concluded: Putin's special envoy Dmitriev left Florida03:48 AM • 22225 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers in a day, the total enemy losses are approaching 1.2 million - General StaffPhoto04:50 AM • 19398 views
Publications
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 34900 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 57539 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 91337 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 128568 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 96842 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Tim Walz
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zhytomyr Oblast
China
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhoto07:59 AM • 5390 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 8407:57 AM • 4752 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 22947 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 24305 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 36203 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Gold
Sukhoi Su-30

NATO intelligence suspects Russia of developing weapons to attack Elon Musk's Starlink satellites - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

Two NATO intelligence agencies believe Russia is working on a new anti-satellite weapon capable of attacking Starlink. It could form orbital 'clouds' of debris that could potentially disable satellites and pose a threat to other space systems.

NATO intelligence suspects Russia of developing weapons to attack Elon Musk's Starlink satellites - media

Two NATO intelligence agencies suspect that Russia is developing a new anti-satellite weapon capable of attacking Elon Musk's Starlink satellite constellation with destructive orbital debris "clouds," with the aim of curbing Western dominance in space, which helps Ukraine on the battlefield. This is reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

According to intelligence data made available to the publication, the so-called "zone" effect weapon would shower Starlink's orbits with hundreds of thousands of high-density pellets, potentially disabling several satellites simultaneously, but at the same time creating a risk of catastrophic collateral damage to other orbital systems.

Analysts who have not seen the research results doubt that such a weapon can work without causing uncontrolled chaos in space for companies and countries, including Russia and its ally China, which rely on thousands of orbital satellites for communication, defense, and other vital needs.

Estonia allocates €3.5 million to Ukraine for the purchase of Starlink systems within the IT Coalition15.11.25, 12:48 • 4681 view

Such consequences, including risks to its own space systems, could deter Moscow from deploying or using such weapons, analysts say.

"I don't believe it. Well, I really don't believe it," said Victoria Samson, a space security specialist at the Secure World Foundation, who leads an annual study of anti-satellite systems conducted by the Colorado-based non-governmental organization. "Honestly, I would be very surprised if they did something like that."

Russia adapted the FPV drone "Molniya" for reconnaissance, installing Starlink and a camera - HUR22.12.25, 10:30 • 1560 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldTechnologies
War in Ukraine
Starlink
Associated Press
NATO
Elon Musk
China
Ukraine