Russia adapted the FPV drone "Molniya" for reconnaissance, installing Starlink and a camera - HUR

The Russians have adapted the Molniya FPV drone for aerial reconnaissance - they installed Starlink and a camera with three-axis stabilization. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

Detailed information on the adaptation of the strike drone is published in the "Components in Weapons" section of the "War&Sanctions" portal. It refers to an interactive diagram, components, and electronic components.

Currently, a new adaptation of this UAV has been recorded - "Molniya-2R", designed for aerial reconnaissance. As noted by the Main Intelligence Directorate, for this purpose, Russian developers integrated a Raspberry Pi 5 microcomputer into the device, as well as a Chinese Mini PC F8, marked with the Russian brand Raskat (NOVY IT PROEKT LLC) with a licensed Windows 11 operating system installed.

In addition to the FPV course camera, the drone received an additional Chinese SIYI ZR10 camera with ten-fold optical zoom and three-axis stabilization, which significantly expands observation and correction capabilities. For transmitting video signals from both cameras, telemetry, and control commands, a Starlink satellite terminal is installed on board the "Molniya-2R" - the GUR report says.

Recall

