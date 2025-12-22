Russia adapted the FPV drone "Molniya" for reconnaissance, installing Starlink and a camera - HUR

$42.250.09
Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico
December 22, 01:25 AM • 18042 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 31893 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 36093 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 43582 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 39988 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 49365 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 72783 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 88616 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 45891 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
Popular news
Battery boom in China: AI and "green" energy caused record demandDecember 22, 01:43 AM • 13261 views
Gold Rush: Precious Metal Price Reaches All-Time High - $4380December 22, 02:28 AM • 11358 views
"Honor parents, not send money to Ukraine": Vance named Trump administration's priorities02:55 AM • 17217 views
Miami talks concluded: Putin's special envoy Dmitriev left Florida03:48 AM • 19475 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers in a day, the total enemy losses are approaching 1.2 million - General StaffPhoto04:50 AM • 16657 views
Publications
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 32196 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 54835 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 88607 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 125841 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 94336 views
UNN Lite
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhoto07:59 AM • 2352 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 8407:57 AM • 2360 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 21871 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 23293 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 35249 views
Russia adapted the FPV drone "Molniya" for reconnaissance, installing Starlink and a camera - HUR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

Russian developers have adapted the FPV drone "Molniya" for aerial reconnaissance, integrating a Raspberry Pi 5 microcomputer and a Chinese Mini PC F8. The new version, "Molniya-2R," is equipped with a SIYI ZR10 camera with ten-fold optical zoom and Starlink for data transmission.

Russia adapted the FPV drone "Molniya" for reconnaissance, installing Starlink and a camera - HUR
Photo: Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The Russians have adapted the Molniya FPV drone for aerial reconnaissance - they installed Starlink and a camera with three-axis stabilization. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

Detailed information on the adaptation of the strike drone is published in the "Components in Weapons" section of the "War&Sanctions" portal. It refers to an interactive diagram, components, and electronic components.

Currently, a new adaptation of this UAV has been recorded - "Molniya-2R", designed for aerial reconnaissance. As noted by the Main Intelligence Directorate, for this purpose, Russian developers integrated a Raspberry Pi 5 microcomputer into the device, as well as a Chinese Mini PC F8, marked with the Russian brand Raskat (NOVY IT PROEKT LLC) with a licensed Windows 11 operating system installed.

In addition to the FPV course camera, the drone received an additional Chinese SIYI ZR10 camera with ten-fold optical zoom and three-axis stabilization, which significantly expands observation and correction capabilities. For transmitting video signals from both cameras, telemetry, and control commands, a Starlink satellite terminal is installed on board the "Molniya-2R"

- the GUR report says.

Recall

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported the damage to Russian Su-30 and Su-27 fighters in Lipetsk on the night of December 21. Intelligence officers published a video and details of the unique operation.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Technology
Brand
War in Ukraine
Starlink
Sukhoi Su-27
Sukhoi Su-30
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine