Starlink begins orbital lowering of 4,400 satellites to reduce space debris risk

January 1, 01:04 PM • 39709 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 62064 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 49611 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 47446 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 161220 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 159123 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 54378 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 45460 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 38301 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 30818 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Russia handed over to the US data from a drone that allegedly attacked Putin's residenceJanuary 1, 10:32 PM • 12220 views
"Let them steal, but not from the Czech Republic": Parliament speaker opposes arms supply to UkraineJanuary 1, 11:07 PM • 18433 views
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: enemy launched 9 strikes, another fire broke out in the cityPhotoJanuary 1, 11:39 PM • 9740 views
Mykolaiv under enemy drone attack: three explosions heard in the cityJanuary 2, 01:26 AM • 11073 views
Czech Parliament Speaker Delivers Anti-Ukrainian Speech: Ukrainian Ambassador's Reaction Was Swift07:50 AM • 4160 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 28545 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 46254 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 90554 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 114874 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Elon Musk
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Europe
Venezuela
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 28586 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 37244 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 37845 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 90554 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 36774 views
Starlink begins orbital lowering of 4,400 satellites to reduce space debris risk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Starlink plans to lower 4,400 satellites from 550 km to 480 km by 2026 to reduce the risk of space debris. This maneuver, covering almost half of the active fleet, will improve space safety and accelerate the deorbiting of faulty satellites.

Starlink begins orbital lowering of 4,400 satellites to reduce space debris risk

In a statement released via X, Starlink Vice President of Engineering Michael Nicholls announced a significant reconfiguration of the Starlink satellite constellation, confirming plans to lower approximately 4,400 satellites from an orbit of 550 km to 480 km during 2026. This was reported by SatNews, writes UNN.

Details

This maneuver, which covers almost half of the operator's active fleet, is designed to increase space safety in conditions of a gradual decline in solar activity. Nicholls emphasized that the lowering of the orbital layer is "closely coordinated" with the US Space Command (USSPACECOM), regulators, and other operators in orbit to prevent traffic conflicts during descent.

Orbital Mechanics and Solar Minimum

The decision is driven by the physics of the solar cycle. As the solar minimum approaches, the density of the atmosphere in low Earth orbit decreases, which significantly prolongs the ballistic deorbit time — that is, the period during which a faulty satellite naturally deorbits due to aerodynamic drag.

NATO intelligence suspects Russia of developing weapons to attack Elon Musk's Starlink satellites - media22.12.25, 11:25 • 3541 view

According to Nicholls, lowering the operational orbital layer to 480 km will reduce the ballistic deorbit time by more than 80% during the solar minimum. While an uncontrolled deorbit from 550 km under low solar activity conditions can take more than four years, satellites at the new altitude of 480 km will re-enter the atmosphere within a few months.

Fleet Reliability and Orbital Congestion

The reconfiguration also aims to move the megaconstellation away from the increasingly congested 500–600 km orbital corridor, where the cumulative probability of collisions with space debris and other planned systems is higher.

Nicholls reported that the Starlink fleet currently consists of over 9,000 operational satellites with a high level of reliability, noting that only two "dead" satellites are in orbit. The transition to a lower orbital layer ensures that in the event of a platform failure, the spacecraft will quickly leave orbit, reducing the risks associated with uncoordinated maneuvers or debris formation.

xPON or Starlink: energy-independent internet will become mandatory in Invincibility Points24.12.25, 15:40 • 2104 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Technology
Social network
Starlink