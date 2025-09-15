Global Starlink outages recorded worldwide

SpaceX's Starlink satellite communication is experiencing outages worldwide. This is reported by Downdetector, writes UNN.

Details

Downdetector, a service that monitors the status of popular online services, websites, and applications, providing real-time information about outages based on user reports, is recording tens of thousands of complaints about the operation of the global Starlink satellite internet system.

According to the service, the outages began around seven in the morning.

Recall

On September 15, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, commander of the UAV Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported on the suspension of Starlink's operation along the entire front, and later - on its gradual restoration.