Global Starlink outages recorded worldwide

Exclusive
05:44 AM • 3818 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
03:31 AM • 5734 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
01:55 AM • 12339 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 20401 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 44597 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 67520 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 102295 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 85020 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 83336 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 46197 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
"Returned to Ukraine": Romania explained why F-16 fighters did not shoot down a Russian droneSeptember 14, 09:07 PM • 8488 views
Western experts demand NATO aviation be sent to Ukraine after Russian invasion of PolandSeptember 14, 11:13 PM • 9920 views
The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia at night, one community was left without electricity, private houses are on firePhoto12:48 AM • 10449 views
ISW: Russia uses drone attacks on Poland and Romania to assess NATO's reaction02:59 AM • 5392 views
Commander of the SBS "Madyar" reported on the suspension of Starlink's operation05:13 AM • 7362 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
05:44 AM • 3806 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 12388 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 90692 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 62907 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 59469 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Sergey Brin
Pope Leo XIV
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Romania
Belarus
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 19555 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 26493 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 75303 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 58865 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 107469 views
Bild
Starlink
9K720 Iskander
The Times
E-6 Mercury

Global Starlink outages recorded worldwide

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

The Downdetector service is recording outages in Starlink satellite communications worldwide. The disruptions began around seven in the morning.

Global Starlink outages recorded worldwide

SpaceX's Starlink satellite communication is experiencing outages worldwide. This is reported by Downdetector, writes UNN.

Details

Downdetector, a service that monitors the status of popular online services, websites, and applications, providing real-time information about outages based on user reports, is recording tens of thousands of complaints about the operation of the global Starlink satellite internet system.

According to the service, the outages began around seven in the morning.

Recall

On September 15, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, commander of the UAV Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported on the suspension of Starlink's operation along the entire front, and later - on its gradual restoration.

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldTechnologies
Starlink
SpaceX