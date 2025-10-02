The State Emergency Service showed the situation in Slavutych after the Russian attack

$41.220.08
48.370.07
ukenru
07:38 AM • 2572 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
06:36 AM • 8316 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
05:53 AM • 10252 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
05:30 AM • 16882 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
03:16 AM • 13860 views
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
October 1, 11:57 PM • 17642 views
Defense Forces cut through the "Dobropillia salient" and advanced up to 1400 m - SyrskyiPhoto
October 1, 05:21 PM • 35909 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 46152 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 02:16 PM • 30178 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Exclusive
October 1, 12:21 PM • 52435 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1.9m/s
86%
756mm
Popular news
Russians in the temporarily occupied territories are switching pumping stations to draw water directly from reservoirsOctober 1, 11:36 PM • 9622 views
Combat medics gained simplified access to work in civilian medicine and a new specialtyOctober 2, 01:45 AM • 8742 views
In Bukovyna, premium French wine contraband worth almost 1.6 million was discoveredPhotoOctober 2, 02:33 AM • 11870 views
Veterans will be able to apply for a combatant ID at the ASC: the government has changed the procedure03:06 AM • 11760 views
Ukraine hit by powerful magnetic storm: forecast for the coming daysPhoto05:59 AM • 7568 views
Publications
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacher07:31 AM • 4088 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto05:30 AM • 16882 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 46152 views
Zelenskyy posthumously awarded Stepan Chubenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: who he was and what happened to his killersPhotoOctober 1, 01:07 PM • 37133 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
October 1, 12:21 PM • 52435 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mette Frederiksen
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Leonid Kuchma
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Copenhagen
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 42820 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 51670 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 34650 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 37546 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 47240 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
NASAMS

The State Emergency Service showed the situation in Slavutych after the Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

More than 50 rescuers of the State Emergency Service worked all night in Slavutych after the Russian attack, setting up tents with internet and charging stations, and connecting generators for the hospital. They continue to work despite new drone attacks to provide the city with conditions for life.

The State Emergency Service showed the situation in Slavutych after the Russian attack

After another Russian attack on Slavutych, more than 50 rescuers worked all night to provide residents with living conditions: they set up tents with internet and charging stations, and connected generators for the hospital. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

More than 50 rescuers worked all night so that in the morning the city residents could start a full day.

- the message says.

5 pneumatic frame tents have been delivered and deployed. All of them are equipped with Starlink systems, and additional sockets for charging phones are provided here.

Powerful generators are also involved to ensure the uninterrupted operation of the hospital and other social institutions.

In the morning, the air raid siren sounded again because several enemy drones were over the city. But rescuers continue to work so that Slavutych stands strong.

- added the State Emergency Service.

Recall

On October 1, the enemy attacked Slavutych, hitting an energy facility with a drone. About 20,000 residents were left without electricity, and there were no casualties.

Also, President Zelenskyy reported that the Russian strike on the power substation in Slavutych, carried out by more than 20 drones, led to a three-hour blackout at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant facilities. This affected the new shelter and the spent nuclear fuel storage facility, which holds 80% of the fuel accumulated during the operation of the nuclear power plant.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity
Starlink
State Emergency Service of Ukraine