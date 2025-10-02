The State Emergency Service showed the situation in Slavutych after the Russian attack

After another Russian attack on Slavutych, more than 50 rescuers worked all night to provide residents with living conditions: they set up tents with internet and charging stations, and connected generators for the hospital. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

More than 50 rescuers worked all night so that in the morning the city residents could start a full day. - the message says.

5 pneumatic frame tents have been delivered and deployed. All of them are equipped with Starlink systems, and additional sockets for charging phones are provided here.

Powerful generators are also involved to ensure the uninterrupted operation of the hospital and other social institutions.

In the morning, the air raid siren sounded again because several enemy drones were over the city. But rescuers continue to work so that Slavutych stands strong. - added the State Emergency Service.

Recall

On October 1, the enemy attacked Slavutych, hitting an energy facility with a drone. About 20,000 residents were left without electricity, and there were no casualties.

Also, President Zelenskyy reported that the Russian strike on the power substation in Slavutych, carried out by more than 20 drones, led to a three-hour blackout at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant facilities. This affected the new shelter and the spent nuclear fuel storage facility, which holds 80% of the fuel accumulated during the operation of the nuclear power plant.