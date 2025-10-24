Gang jailed in London for arson attack on aid warehouse for Ukraine on 'Wagner's' orders – Sky News

$41.900.14
48.550.18
ukenru
05:15 PM • 2940 views
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
04:33 PM • 3538 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
03:19 PM • 10688 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 16108 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
12:52 PM • 15866 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 31340 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
12:17 PM • 23264 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
12:13 PM • 19173 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 27312 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 69673 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABU04:47 PM • 4372 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 31345 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological University
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunch
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 69677 views
Gang jailed in London for arson attack on aid warehouse for Ukraine on 'Wagner's' orders – Sky News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1332 views

In the UK, young men accused of setting fire to a StarLink warehouse for Ukraine have been convicted. The attack was carried out on the orders of the Russian private military organization 'Wagner'.

Gang jailed in London for arson attack on aid warehouse for Ukraine on 'Wagner's' orders – Sky News

British courts have sentenced a group of young people involved in the arson of a London warehouse that supplied humanitarian aid and StarLink equipment to Ukraine to long prison terms. The attack, carried out on the orders of the Russian private military organization "Wagner," caused damages of approximately £1 million. Sky News reports this, according to UNN.

Details

21-year-old Dylan Earl, who organized the arson, was sentenced to 23 years in prison (17 years in prison and six under enhanced supervision), and his accomplice Jake Reeves was sentenced to 12 years in prison. The court found that Earl recruited Reeves, who then involved several other friends, and together they attacked the warehouse in Leyton, also planning a series of subsequent arsons in central London and even the kidnapping of Russian dissident Yevgeny Chichvarkin.

Part. Two Ukrainians detained in Poland for drug possession: one of them found evidence of possible cooperation with Russians

During the sentencing, Old Bailey Judge Chima-Grubb emphasized that the arson was part of a "planned campaign of terrorism and sabotage" on behalf of the Russian state. According to her, this is not an isolated incident: 10 days after the London incident, a warehouse in Spain was attacked, and Earl discussed potential attacks in the Czech Republic. 

Metropolitan Police Commander Dominic Murphy noted that the recruitment of young Britons for the interests of hostile states is becoming increasingly common, with many of them motivated by money and "glamour."

Part. Saboteurs of the Russian Federation, who planned a series of explosions and arsons through "Nova Poshta" in the EU, were detained in Poland and Romania

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Starlink
charity
Czech Republic
Spain
Romania
Ukraine
London
Poland