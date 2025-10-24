British courts have sentenced a group of young people involved in the arson of a London warehouse that supplied humanitarian aid and StarLink equipment to Ukraine to long prison terms. The attack, carried out on the orders of the Russian private military organization "Wagner," caused damages of approximately £1 million. Sky News reports this, according to UNN.

21-year-old Dylan Earl, who organized the arson, was sentenced to 23 years in prison (17 years in prison and six under enhanced supervision), and his accomplice Jake Reeves was sentenced to 12 years in prison. The court found that Earl recruited Reeves, who then involved several other friends, and together they attacked the warehouse in Leyton, also planning a series of subsequent arsons in central London and even the kidnapping of Russian dissident Yevgeny Chichvarkin.

During the sentencing, Old Bailey Judge Chima-Grubb emphasized that the arson was part of a "planned campaign of terrorism and sabotage" on behalf of the Russian state. According to her, this is not an isolated incident: 10 days after the London incident, a warehouse in Spain was attacked, and Earl discussed potential attacks in the Czech Republic.

Metropolitan Police Commander Dominic Murphy noted that the recruitment of young Britons for the interests of hostile states is becoming increasingly common, with many of them motivated by money and "glamour."

