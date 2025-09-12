The Russian Federation is primarily trying to destroy cell towers: sources in the General Staff named the reason

Russian occupiers, first and foremost, are trying to destroy mobile communication towers, as this simplifies the possibility of striking border regions. This was reported by a source in the General Staff, according to UNN.

Details

Sources in the General Staff commented on the information that in the Chernihiv region, during July-August, strikes on radio communication towers and mobile communication towers significantly increased.

They (the Russians – ed.) understand that a mobile communication tower is a tower on which all radio-electronic means are installed. Many means are prepared on mobile towers, but this is difficult, complex, and expensive. Therefore, the enemy first and foremost tries to destroy mobile communication towers. We understand that besides Starlink, the second way to transmit information is mobile communication. Therefore, by destroying towers, the speed of data transmission can be significantly limited. This is a serious threat. And yes, unfortunately, they are destroying our towers - the interlocutor reported.

He noted that the destruction of mobile communication towers simplifies Russia's ability to strike the Chernihiv region. However, in the same way, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are destroying communication towers on the territory of the aggressor state.

Addition

In August, Koriukivka Mayor Ratan Akhmedov reported that the enemy attacked a tower in the border area of Chernihiv region with a UAV.