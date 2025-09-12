This year, Kinzhal missiles often hit not where the Russian Federation wants - sources in the General Staff

The electronic warfare (EW) systems of the Ukrainian Defense Forces affect most of the enemy's missiles. At the very least, this year, Kinzhal missiles are not hitting the targets Russia intended. A source in the General Staff reported this, according to UNN.

Details

The interlocutor said that EW has an impact on most enemy missiles.

There are statistics on where Kinzhal missiles hit. They are not hitting where they are supposed to, at least this year. They hit fields, forests, and are lost geographically. "Kinzhal" is very expensive. There are means that EW affects well, and some that it doesn't affect as much. This is all a physical process. It also depends on the location of our electronic warfare systems. - explained a source in the General Staff.

The interlocutor from the General Staff also commented on why the effectiveness of combating "Kinzhal" has increased.

"Kinzhal" is a high-speed aeroballistic missile that has a very high speed. The faster an object moves, the harder it is to determine the missile's coordinates. Accordingly, the more vulnerable the missile is to the influence of radio jamming devices. Therefore, certain measures were taken, the number of EW systems was increased. And, accordingly, the effectiveness of combating "Kinzhal" has become higher. - said the interlocutor.

As a source in the General Staff reported, Russian drones are a real threat to everyone. The state has deployed and operates a comprehensive system for combating enemy UAVs, one of the components of which is EW. Therefore, we need to prepare for the fact that all of Ukraine will fight UAVs.