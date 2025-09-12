This year, Kinzhal missiles often hit not where the Russian Federation wants - sources in the General Staff

$41.310.10
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
02:01 PM • 11668 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 21303 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
10:50 AM • 21061 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of Primorsk
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 19747 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM • 30582 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM • 19238 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Exclusive
September 12, 07:34 AM • 17158 views
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
September 12, 05:51 AM • 40169 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 40711 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
"This is not a mistake": Poland's reaction to Trump's words regarding the incident with Russian dronesSeptember 12, 08:41 AM • 4460 views
EU to unveil new sanctions package against Russia on September 15September 12, 09:04 AM • 8498 views
Half an hour from call to water drop: how Ukrainian AN-32P extinguishes fires in the mountains of MontenegroVideo11:31 AM • 19706 views
Flew at 200 km/h: new details emerged about the bloody accident involving a NABU detective12:14 PM • 6498 views
Prepare for all of Ukraine to fight drones - sources in the General Staff01:02 PM • 11104 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy network03:32 PM • 1504 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day02:30 PM • 6920 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?02:26 PM • 3592 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo02:01 PM • 11668 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 21303 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Tusk
Radosław Sikorski
Ukraine
Poland
United States
United Kingdom
France
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo02:01 PM • 11668 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 33318 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 80411 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 42695 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 48556 views
Shahed-136
Fox News
The New York Times
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander

This year, Kinzhal missiles often hit not where the Russian Federation wants - sources in the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces' electronic warfare systems affect most of Russia's missiles. This year, Kinzhals are hitting not their intended targets, but fields or forests.

This year, Kinzhal missiles often hit not where the Russian Federation wants - sources in the General Staff

The electronic warfare (EW) systems of the Ukrainian Defense Forces affect most of the enemy's missiles. At the very least, this year, Kinzhal missiles are not hitting the targets Russia intended. A source in the General Staff reported this, according to UNN.

Details

The interlocutor said that EW has an impact on most enemy missiles.

There are statistics on where Kinzhal missiles hit. They are not hitting where they are supposed to, at least this year. They hit fields, forests, and are lost geographically. "Kinzhal" is very expensive. There are means that EW affects well, and some that it doesn't affect as much. This is all a physical process. It also depends on the location of our electronic warfare systems.

- explained a source in the General Staff.

The interlocutor from the General Staff also commented on why the effectiveness of combating "Kinzhal" has increased.

"Kinzhal" is a high-speed aeroballistic missile that has a very high speed. The faster an object moves, the harder it is to determine the missile's coordinates. Accordingly, the more vulnerable the missile is to the influence of radio jamming devices. Therefore, certain measures were taken, the number of EW systems was increased. And, accordingly, the effectiveness of combating "Kinzhal" has become higher.

- said the interlocutor.

Sources in the General Staff on the Russian drone attack: the goal was definitely for them to reach Poland12.09.25, 18:53 • 658 views

Recall

As a source in the General Staff reported, Russian drones are a real threat to everyone. The state has deployed and operates a comprehensive system for combating enemy UAVs, one of the components of which is EW. Therefore, we need to prepare for the fact that all of Ukraine will fight UAVs.

Anna Murashko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Ukraine