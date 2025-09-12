Sources in the General Staff on the Russian drone attack: the goal was definitely for them to reach Poland

On the night of September 10, two groups of Russian drones participated in the air attack. The first moved from east to west directly without maneuvering, the second through Belarus also in the direction of Poland. Therefore, it was definitely aimed at ensuring that the Shaheds reached Poland. This was reported by a source in the General Staff, commenting on the Russian drone attack on Poland, according to UNN.

Regarding Poland. We have information on how all this happens. We have software products that allow us to see how they flew, where they flew. Therefore, we do not see there (in the crossing of the Polish border by attack UAVs) the influence of electronic warfare means. Because "Shaheds", "Gerbers" and other UAVs have their own small technical nuances. There were two groups (that flew - ed.). The first moved from east to west directly, without maneuvering, the second group moved through Belarus also in that direction. Therefore, I believe that this was definitely aimed at ensuring that these Shaheds reached Poland. - said the expert interlocutor.

The interlocutor also commented on the information that Russia used Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards on its UAVs.

Regarding the cards. Yes, that's true. Indeed, such cards are found. Indeed, the Russians use them. - said an official in the General Staff.

Context

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that 19 incursions into Polish airspace were recorded on the night of September 10.

Polish authorities announced the downing of Russian drones that violated its airspace during an attack on Ukraine. Fragments of one of them have already been found.

In addition, it became known that Russia had been preparing drone attacks against Poland since July of this year. Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards were used for this.

NATO activated Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty due to the Russian drone attack.