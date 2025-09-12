$41.310.10
Publications
Exclusives
Poland under attack by Russian drones: Shmyhal handed Sikorski the latest data on the enemy attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1686 views

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the Polish delegation was provided with the latest data regarding the deliberate 'Shahed' drone attack. The parties discussed strengthening defense cooperation and the possibilities of joint production of drones and long-range weapons.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine handed over to the Polish delegation the latest data regarding the deliberate "Shahed" attack against Poland this week. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal after a meaningful meeting with the delegation led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Radosław Sikorski, UNN reports.

The main focus is on strengthening defense cooperation to overcome common security challenges. Russia has chosen a strategy of escalating hybrid aggression, threatening all European countries. That is why we are looking for common solutions that will increase the defense capabilities of both Ukraine and its European partners. We handed over to the delegation the latest data regarding the deliberate "Shahed" attack against Poland this week. We discussed possibilities for cooperation in intercepting air targets.

- Shmyhal reported.

According to the Minister of Defense, Ukraine is ready to share its experience in combating drones with allies, exchange technologies, and launch joint ventures within the framework of the Build in Ukraine and Build with Ukraine projects. At the same time, Poland is interested in joint production of drones and long-range weapons, including ballistic missiles.

Separately, the application of the European SAFE mechanism for the development of the defense industry of our countries was discussed.

Sikorski met with Zelenskyy: discussed exchange of experience regarding drones12.09.25, 15:58 • 962 views

Recall

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski arrived in Kyiv. Talks are expected on security, Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration, and increasing pressure on Russia.

Antonina Tumanova

