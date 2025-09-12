Sikorski met with Zelenskyy: discussed exchange of experience regarding drones
Kyiv • UNN
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski met with the President of Ukraine in Kyiv. They discussed the exchange of experience regarding drone technology, cooperation between defense industries, and the use of SAFE funds.
Details
Sikorski posted a photo with Zelenskyy on his X page and called the meeting good. In addition, the Polish Foreign Minister announced three topics of conversation with the Ukrainian leader.
Meeting topics: exchange of experience on drone technology, cooperation between defense industries, use of SAFE funds
Add
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski arrived in Kyiv. Negotiations are expected on security, Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration, and increasing pressure on Russia.
