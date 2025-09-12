Sikorski met with Zelenskyy: discussed exchange of experience regarding drones

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski met with the President of Ukraine in Kyiv. One of the topics was the exchange of experience regarding drones, UNN reports.

Sikorski posted a photo with Zelenskyy on his X page and called the meeting good. In addition, the Polish Foreign Minister announced three topics of conversation with the Ukrainian leader.

Meeting topics: exchange of experience on drone technology, cooperation between defense industries, use of SAFE funds - Sikorski reported.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski arrived in Kyiv. Negotiations are expected on security, Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration, and increasing pressure on Russia.

Polish PM agreed to send military personnel to Ukraine to learn drone countermeasures - Zelenskyy