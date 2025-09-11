$41.210.09
Polish PM agreed to send military personnel to Ukraine to learn drone countermeasures - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has agreed to send military representatives to Ukraine to train in drone countermeasures. This decision was made after a Russian drone attack on Poland.

Polish PM agreed to send military personnel to Ukraine to learn drone countermeasures - Zelenskyy

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has already agreed to send military representatives to Ukraine to train in drone countermeasures. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, as reported by UNN.

Donald (Tusk — ed.) said he would send his military representatives 

- Zelenskyy reported.

According to Reuters, citing a source, Polish military representatives will undergo training in shooting down drones.

Additionally

In addition, Zelenskyy called on Kyiv's allies to review their own air defense capabilities after a Russian drone attack on Poland.

According to him, Ukraine is "open and ready" to support the efforts of its allies.

Zelenskyy said that countries like Poland should study similar multi-layered approaches, as missile systems, such as American-made Patriot, are too expensive to use against cheaper drones used by Russia.

No one can guarantee there won't be hundreds of drones: Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine is ready to help Poland10.09.25, 20:52 • 4496 views

Context

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that 19 incursions into Polish airspace were recorded on the night of September 10.

Polish authorities announced the downing of Russian drones that violated its airspace during an attack on Ukraine. Fragments of one of them have already been found.

In addition, it became known that Russia had been preparing drone attacks against Poland since July of this year. Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards were used for this purpose.

NATO activated Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty due to the Russian drone attack.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Alexander Stubb
NATO
MIM-104 Patriot
Lithuania
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland